Cloud-based Contact Center Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Cloud-based Contact Center Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud-based Contact Center market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud-based Contact Center market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud-based Contact Center market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud-based Contact Center industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cloud-based Contact Center market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

3CLogic Inc.

Connect First Inc.

Five9 Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Aspect Software Parent Inc.

8X8 Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

NICE inContact Market Overview:

The cloud-based contact center market was valued at USD 8.926 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 33.296 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.57% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Legacy contact centers operate on older technologies that cannot support newer channels, such as social media, mobile app chats, or videos. Cloud-based contact centers can help companies meet these demands.

– A report from the State of Customer Experience 2017, validates the way cloud call centers are substituting the on-premise call centers. Migration of 39% contact centers in the United Kingdom to cloud-based, with 57% chalking out an action plan to move to cloud-based call center within the next three years, indicates the potential for the overall market.

– Furthermore, cloud-based infrastructure makes contact centers extremely scalable and by adopting enterprise cloud solutions for contact centers, organizations can save millions of dollars in operating costs, while also monitoring revenue leakage.