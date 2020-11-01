Cloud-Based Email Security Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cloud-Based Email Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud-Based Email Security market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud-Based Email Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud-Based Email Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud-Based Email Security industry.

Market Overview:

The global cloud-based email security market was valued at USD 701.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1147.40 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.68%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Evolution of the cyber environment and related technologies have paved the way for new threats. Cyber-attacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced, and traditional techniques, thus fall short of providing adequate data protection. Thus, email security is gaining much more importance.

– One of the biggest cyber attacks of 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack was reported to have infected more than 300,000 computers, across 150 countries. The attack was spread by spam emails.

– There are many threats to the security of email communication. Programs involving malware, viruses, worms, Trojans, and spyware, can intercept emails. Denial of Service (DoS) attacks threatens the ability of email systems to function properly and carry essential business communication. In the current cyber environment, technologists face challenges in creating flexible solutions to meet companies’ security and operational needs.

– Cloud security software is one of the primary tools deployed by cloud service providers and users, to secure the overall cloud infrastructure. Online companies that rely on the internet as a vital source of information exchange, such as e-commerce companies, like Amazon, are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Financial institutions and healthcare organizations are among the other businesses with high financial gains, which are also lucrative targets for hackers.