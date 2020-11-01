Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report contains a primary overview of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Immunotherapy Blockbusters to Remain a Significant Revenue Source For Leading Players Due to Label Expansions Despite Approaching Patent Expiry.
Bevacizumab (Avastin) is a monoclonal antibody that prevents tumors from growing in blood vessels, by antagonizing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is a substance released by tumors to stimulate new blood vessel formation. The FDA approved a labeling extension for bevacizumab, administered in combination with intravenous 5-fluorouracil-based chemotherapy, for the second-line treatment of metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The approval of cyramza (ramucirumab) for second-line Avastin pre-treated metastatic setting, in 2016, is expected to propel the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market, in the future.
The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
Geographically, the United States holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In 2017, 39,910 new rectal cancer cases and 95,520 new colon cancer cases were reported in the United States based on the estimates by the American Cancer Society. These estimates indicate that colorectal cancer is increasing its prevalence in the United States, which is in turn, leading to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a strong growth pattern in the coming years, with China and India showing rapid progress. In 2015, Roche signed an agreement with an insurance company in Shenzhen City. The Chinese people were among the first few to approve Avastin for reimbursement. This is expected to increase access to colorectal cancer therapeutics in China.
Detailed TOC of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Radiology and Chemotherapy
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Drugs
4.3.2 Side Effects Associated With Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Modality
5.1.1 Diagnostics Techniques
5.1.1.1 Stool Tests
5.1.1.2 Immunohistochemistry
5.1.1.3 Colonoscopy
5.1.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
5.1.1.5 Other Diagnostics Techniques
5.1.2 Therapeutics
5.1.2.1 Chemotherapy
5.1.2.1.1 Antimetabolites
5.1.2.1.1.1 Fluorouracil
5.1.2.1.1.2 Capecitabine
5.1.2.1.2 Alkylating Agent
5.1.2.1.2.1 Oxaliplatin
5.1.2.1.3 Other Chemotherapeutic Agents
5.1.2.2 Immunotherapy
5.1.2.2.1 Bevacizumab
5.1.2.2.2 Cetuximab
5.1.2.2.3 Panitumumab
5.1.2.3 Chemoprotectant
5.1.2.4 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
6.1.3 Clinical Genomics
6.1.4 EDP Biotech
6.1.5 Epigenomics AG
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.7 Novigenix SA
6.1.8 Quest Diagnostics
6.1.9 Sanofi SA
6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.11 VolitionRX
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
