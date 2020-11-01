Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Commercial Aircraft FADEC market report contains a primary overview of the Commercial Aircraft FADEC market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Commercial Aircraft FADEC market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Commercial Aircraft FADEC industry.
Competitor Landscape: Commercial Aircraft FADEC market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Turbofan Segment to Experience the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period
Turbofan segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing turbofan aircraft procurements by the airlines as they offer higher efficiencies over long distances at higher speeds. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, manufacture and sell turbofan commercial aircraft only, with 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018 and this number is expected to further increase in the coming future. The increasing air travel along with the need for fuel-efficient aircraft by airlines is expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the FADEC market in this region is propelled by the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Also, the countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. The ever-growing commercial aviation is propelling the growth of FADEC systems in this region.
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Engine Type
5.1.1 Turbofan
5.1.2 Turboprop
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.2.1 Brazil
5.2.2.2 Mexico
5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.4 Iran
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 FADEC International
6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.2.3 United Technology Corporation
6.2.4 Memscap
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
