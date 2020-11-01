Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Aircraft Seating Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Commercial Aircraft Seating market report contains a primary overview of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Commercial Aircraft Seating market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Commercial Aircraft Seating industry.
Competitor Landscape: Commercial Aircraft Seating market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period
In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market
As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..
Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 BY AIRCRAFT TYPE
5.1.1 Wide-body Aircraft
5.1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft
5.1.3 Regional Aircraft
5.2 BY COMPONENT
5.2.1 Seat Actuators
5.2.2 Foams and Fittings
5.2.3 Other Components
5.3 BY SEAT TYPE
5.3.1 Economy Class Seats
5.3.2 Premium Economy Class Seats
5.3.3 Business Class Seats
5.3.4 First Class Seats
5.4 BY FIT
5.4.1 Line-fit
5.4.2 Retro-fit
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Russia
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd
6.4.2 Collins Aerospace
6.4.3 STELIA Aerospace
6.4.4 RECARO Holding Gmbh
6.4.5 Aviointeriors SpA
6.4.6 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
6.4.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH
6.4.8 Geven
6.4.9 Acro Aircraft Seating
6.4.10 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd
6.4.11 LIFT by EnCore
6.4.12 Jamco Corp
* List not exhaustive
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
