Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Competitor Landscape:

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

Collins Aerospace

STELIA Aerospace

RECARO Holding Gmbh

Aviointeriors SpA

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

Geven

Acro Aircraft Seating

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

LIFT by EnCore

Jamco Corp* Market Overview:

The commercial aircraft seating market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2019 and 2024) to reach a market value of USD 9.95 billion by 2024.

Growing air passenger traffic is the main driver for the market, currently. Due to the demand generated by this growing traffic, the commercial aircraft orders are showing healthy growth, and simultaneously, the market for commercial aircraft seating is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period.

The development of new lightweight materials may provide new opportunities for the growth of the aircraft seating market, and may also help the growth of the aviation market by providing more savings to the airlines