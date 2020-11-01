Concrete Admixtures Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Concrete Admixtures Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Concrete Admixtures market report contains a primary overview of the Concrete Admixtures market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Concrete Admixtures market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Concrete Admixtures industry.

Competitor Landscape: Concrete Admixtures market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

CEMEX SAB de CV

CICO Technologies Ltd

Euclid Chemical Company

Fosroc International

MAPEI SpA

Pidilite Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (WR Grace & Co.) Market Overview:

The market for concrete admixtures is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the key factors driving the market includes increasing demand for water usage and construction time. However, the rising prices of raw materials, like PCE (polycarboxylate ether)-based polymers, are likely to hinder the market growth.

– Increasing construction activities across the world are also likely to boost the demand for concrete admixtures, as it is primarily used for enhancing the concrete properties during construction.

– The adoption of ready-mix concrete in developing economies is likely to act as a growth opportunity for the market, in the future.