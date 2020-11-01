Connected Street Lights Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Connected Street Lights Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Connected Street Lights market report contains a primary overview of the Connected Street Lights market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Connected Street Lights market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Connected Street Lights industry.

Competitor Landscape: Connected Street Lights market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

The connected street lights market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.68% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The technological advancements in the field of smart sensors and wireless technologies for smart lighting are fueling market growth.

– The market for connected street lights is growing at a significant pace across the world, primarily due to the emergence of smart cities, increased adoption of Internet of Things devices and adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology.

– Smart street lighting systems comprise of many useful features that make them more environment-friendly, reliable, and efficient to use. These Smart Street lighting systems are energy-efficient, as they mostly use LED lights and different possess control units and sensors in all the lamps, which enable them to transmit data to the central controlling system.

– The increase in smart cities projects is boosting the market as they make use of new smart devices, which could help to monitor energy consumption, traffic flows, and water levels, etc. The effective use of these new technologies in Smart Cities is totally dependent on the infrastructure development and smart supply chain.