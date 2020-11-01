Construction Chemicals Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Construction Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Construction Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Construction Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Construction Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Construction Chemicals industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245259

Competitor Landscape: Construction Chemicals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

3M

Arkema Group

Ashland

BASF SE

Bolton Group

Cemetaid (NSW) Pty Ltd

CHRYSO SAS

CICO Group

Conmix Ltd

DowDuPont

Fosroc Inc.

Franklin International

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

LafargeHolcim

MAPEI SpA

MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd

Nouryon

Pidilite Industries Limited

RPM International Inc.

Selena FM SA

Sika AG

Thermax Global Market Overview:

The construction chemicals market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of 6.22%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region, increased adoption of new technology, and innovative construction procedures are some of the factors driving the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions remain a constraint for the growth of the market studied.

– In 2018, the concrete admixture segment dominated the market, by product type. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR, of 6.75%, during the forecast period.