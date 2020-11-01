Construction Machinery Telematics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Construction Machinery Telematics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Construction Machinery Telematics market report contains a primary overview of the Construction Machinery Telematics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Construction Machinery Telematics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Construction Machinery Telematics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Construction Machinery Telematics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

The Excavators Segment Dominated the Construction Machinery Telematics Market

The excavator segment of the market studied was valued at USD 124.36 million in 2018.

– Over the past five years, full-sized excavators have adopted new technologies and features, such as telematics, which had made them more productive and fuel efficient.

– At present, most of the telematics users are operators of large-scale excavator’s fleets that rely on this data, in order to help manage their equipment and businesses more efficiently.

– Recently, comfort features from full-size machines are also seeping down into compact excavators. One of the major technologies that is making a leap in compact excavators are telematics. As a result, telematics systems are becoming more popular, among both the owner-operators and large fleet managers.

– Owing to numerous benefits offered by telematics in excavators, companies, such as Komatsu and Doosan, are increasingly equipping their vehicles with the same, for enhancing their strategic positions and to serve the customers in an effective way.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Continue to Capture a Major Share in the Future

Some of the major factors that may aid in driving the market studied are growing construction industry in the region, availability of a large number of heavy equipment, and the rising consumer base of mobile devices.

The projects under the Belt & Road initiative, which is aimed at building roads, railways, ports, and energy projects stretching from China’s western regions to Europe, are expected to create a huge demand for construction equipment. Additionally, the market for excavators and other types of construction machinery is anticipated to strengthen in China over the forecast period. Government spending on municipal infrastructure projects is the key reason for healthy sales of construction machinery in recent months. For instance, cities around the country are expanding subways and other urban transportation systems. In 2018, China continued the implementation of proactive and sound monetary policies and the development plans of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Bay Area.

Moreover, in China, as the restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks have also been lifted. This is expected to increase the demand for high-performance equipment in the country, thus driving the construction equipment market.

India is still a developing economy, the construction sector is one of the booming industries in the country, and may continue to grow, due to increased demand for real estate and infrastructure projects. The Indian government allocated USD 90 billion in 2017 to build a road network of over 80,000 kilometers over the next 5 years, and USD 3 billion for Gram Sadak Yojana for construction of roads in rural areas. Furthermore, the United States government is also expected to increase its infrastructure spending by over USD 1 trillion in the next 10 years, with an aim to create more jobs in the country.

Detailed TOC of Construction Machinery Telematics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Telematics Type

5.1.1 On-road

5.1.2 Off-road

5.2 By Machinery Type

5.2.1 Crane

5.2.2 Excavator

5.2.3 Telescopic Handling

5.2.4 Loader and Backhoe

5.2.5 Other Machinery Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.2 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Komatsu Ltd

6.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

6.3.3 Volvo Construction Equipment

6.3.4 JCB

6.3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

6.3.6 CNH Industrial NV

6.3.7 Deere & Company

6.3.8 Hyundai Construction Equipment

6.3.9 Liebherr Group

6.3.10 Doosan Infracore Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

