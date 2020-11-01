Contactless Payment Terminals Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Contactless Payment Terminals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Contactless Payment Terminals market report contains a primary overview of the Contactless Payment Terminals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Contactless Payment Terminals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Contactless Payment Terminals industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245255

Competitor Landscape: Contactless Payment Terminals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

OTI Global

VeriFone Systems Inc

Visiontek

Ingenico Group SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Castles Technologies

ID Tech Solutions Market Overview:

The global contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.58 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.86% during the forecast year 2019-2024. Due to the rising need for cashless payments and ease of transactions, contactless payments have gained prominence, in the payment technologies market. There has been a rapid rise in cashless transactions, over the past few years.

– The pace with which the payments can be processed is making contactless payment lucrative for businesses and the faster checkout times, along with the ease of payments, are making users upgrade their cards to contactless ones.

– Contactless payments with a contactless card, payment-enabled mobile, or wearable device at a contactless-enabled checkout terminal, are witnessing increasing adoption.