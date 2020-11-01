Containerized Data Center Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Containerized Data Center Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Containerized Data Center market report contains a primary overview of the Containerized Data Center market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Containerized Data Center market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Containerized Data Center industry.

Competitor Landscape: Containerized Data Center market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Emerson Network Power(Emerson Electric Co.)

Schneider Electric SE (acquired AST Modular)

Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG Market Overview:

The global containerized data center market was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.38 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 25.49%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the growing adoption of the cloud and increasing data generation, the demand for data centers has spiked drastically over the past few years.

– These data centers are fabricated in a manufacturing facility and shipped to the end user in the container. Most of the components in this type of data center are preinstalled, and offer limited flexibility, in terms of replacement and upgrading components.

– The speed of deployment for new data centers will give an edge for enterprises and data center operators. Containerized solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks. For instance, Cisco’s containerized data centers take only 12-16 weeks to be fully deployed.

– The need for rapid infrastructure deployment in highly dense configurations, with a focus on power and cooling efficiency, is predominant in the high scale data center market segments.