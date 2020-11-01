Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report contains a primary overview of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Google LLC.

Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.)

Limelight Networks Inc.

CDNetworks Co. Ltd

Fastly Inc.

StackPath LLC

Edgemesh Inc.

The content delivery network market (CDN) was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 38.97 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.30%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Rising demand for rich video content among the increasing online users and the trend of digitization among the organizations across the end user verticals boosts the overall CDN market demand.

– According to Cisco’s visual networking index, IP video is projected to have 79% of online traffic by 2018. This suggests the growing trend of online video services. Online gaming is one of the major areas where CDN is gaining prominence. Gaming companies are increasingly investing in CDN to deliver high-quality content for ensuring a better user experience.