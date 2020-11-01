Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices industry.
Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Oral Contraceptives is Estimated to have the Largest Share in the Segmentation by Drugs over the Forecast Period
Oral contraceptive pills are seen as the easiest method of contraception in the industry. They act by prohibiting implantation within the uterus if taken within 2-3 days of having unsafe sexual contact. The simplicity of their usage makes them an ideal contraceptive in the market. These are easily marketed across large regions by global companies and thus easily consumed by a large section of the population, globally. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The other forms of contraceptive drugs, such as topical and injectable contraceptives have also witnessed a strong market demand.
North America has been Reported with the Largest Share and Consistent Growth over the Forecast Period.
North America is expected to register a high growth, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption rate of contraceptive drugs, and the rising number of government initiatives that help in increasing the overall market. A large section of the women population represents the reproductive age in the United States as well as Canada. With that, a significant size of the population is at risk of unintended pregnancy, as their partners do not use a contraceptive method, correctly and consistently. The awareness regarding these products is also high with considerable support being provided by several hospitals to control the patients affected by its misuse. Moreover, the distribution channel of several companies is well established across the United States and Canada, which overall drives the market and contributes to the largest share, over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of the STDs
4.2.2 Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies
4.2.3 Rise in Government Initiatives
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Devices and Treatment
4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with the Use of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 By Drugs
5.1.1.1 Oral Contraceptives
5.1.1.2 Topical Contraceptives
5.1.1.3 Contraceptive Injectable
5.1.2 By Device
5.1.2.1 Condoms
5.1.2.2 Diaphragms
5.1.2.3 Cervical Caps
5.1.2.4 Sponges
5.1.2.5 Vaginal Rings
5.1.2.6 IUD
5.1.2.7 Other Devices
5.2 By Gender
5.2.1 Male
5.2.2 Female
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bayer AG
6.1.2 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.5 Agile Therapeutics
6.1.6 Allergan PLC
6.1.7 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.8 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
6.1.9 Fuji Latex Co. Ltd
6.1.10 Johnson & Johnson Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
