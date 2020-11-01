Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Agile Therapeutics

Allergan PLC

Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Ltd Market Overview:

The major factors propelling the growth of the contraceptive drugs and devices market include the increasing incidence of the STD, an increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, and the rise in government initiatives.

The number of unwanted pregnancies is increasing globally and it is a matter of serious concern all around the world. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, in 2017, it was estimated that about 194,377 babies were born to women, aged 15-19 years, for a birth rate of 18.8 per 1,000 women, in this age group. Hence, with the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, there will be a rapid increase in the demand for contraceptive devices, which will ultimately drive the market.

Furthermore, there are countries and their respective governments that have identified the need to curb the growth of unwanted pregnancies and have started a great number of initiatives to educate and prevent the spread of unwanted abortions and pregnancies. The usage of contraceptive pills is one among them. The right to obtain and use contraceptives is part of the fundamental right to privacy guaranteed by the United States Constitution. Thus, government initiatives are also promoting the use of contraceptives to avoid unnecessary births. The health benefits of using the contraceptives have also been significant players in the growth of this market.