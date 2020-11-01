Controlled Release Fertilizer Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Controlled Release Fertilizer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Controlled Release Fertilizer market report contains a primary overview of the Controlled Release Fertilizer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Controlled Release Fertilizer market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Controlled Release Fertilizer industry.

Competitor Landscape: Controlled Release Fertilizer market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Nutrien

Yara International

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Scotts Miracle Gro

Compo GmbH and Co. KG

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Haifa Group

ATS (Growth Products)

JNC Corporation (Chisso)

Kingenta International

Ekompany

Smart Fert Market Overview:

– In 2018, the controlled release fertilizer market was estimated at USD 3,560.8 million, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for high efficiency fertilizers, shrinking farm land, and environment-friendly operation.