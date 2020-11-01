Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals industry.

Ecolab

Solenis

Veolia Water Technologies

Metito

Suez

BWA Water Additives

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Kurita

Thermax

Wetico

Buckman

AES Arabia Ltd

Improchem

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

DowDuPont

ChemTreat Inc. Market Overview:

The market for cooling water treatment chemicals is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major driving factors of the market is the accelerating growth of the power industry. However, Increasing popularity of chlorine alternatives is likely to restrain the market.

– The growing popularity of zero-liquid blowdown is also expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

– Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for the market growth in the future.