Coronary Stent Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

IRIDEX Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Market Overview:

The major factors found propelling the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), rising the geriatric population, and the technological advancements in coronary stents.

The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) has increased in the past three decades in the low- and middle-income countries, including India. Coronary artery disease is responsible for 20% of the total deaths in India. Thus the burden of CAD has increased and has boosted the usage of coronary stents, thus helping in driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population has also increased the demand for coronary stents that is expected to rise over the forecast period.