Craft Beer Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245239
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Preferences for Low Alcohol By Volume (ABV)
There is a growing preference for low alcohol by volume beverages and the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the growing interest from health-conscious consumers and a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. There is a trend toward low-alcohol beers and ciders, which is attributed to a growing awareness of alcohol unit consumption and the customers’ willingness to try new beverages. This shift in trend is witnessed in the demand for low alcohol drinks by volume at United Kingdom, where the sales of off-licences and supermarkets have soared to a record high. Another driving factor is that the low-alcohol beers are now cheaper than their high alcoholic equivalents, for those of 2.8% ABV and less. The cost reduction would drive the market for low-alcohol beers, such as craft beer.
Ales Remains the Fastest Growing Segment
Many craft beer breweries and microbreweries have opened worldwide, particularly over the last ten years, with major breweries also producing their own range of craft-style beers. Natural ingredients, such as water, barley, yeast, and hops have been involved in the production process, since its outset. In the most mature and some emerging markets, consumers are starting to drink ‘less-but-better’ beer, generally with a higher barley and malt content. Ales style craft beer has clearly upheld its position in the craft beer market from decades. The rapid growth in the US craft beer has displaced some of the demand for the darker lagers and ales, brewed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. Sour Ales, Imperial Porters, Golden or Blonde Ales, Kölsch, and Shandies are among some of the other top-growing craft beer styles for 2018.
Detailed TOC of Craft Beer Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threats of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivarly In the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Ales
5.1.2 Lagers
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 On-trade Channels
5.2.2 Off-trade Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 United Kingdom
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia – Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest Of Asia – Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Key Strategies Adopted
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Anheuser-Busch In Bev
6.4.2 Constellation Brands
6.4.3 Heineken NV
6.4.4 The Boston Beer Company Inc.
6.4.5 Oskar Blues Brewery LLC
6.4.6 D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.
6.4.7 New Belgium Brewing Company Inc.
6.4.8 The Gambrinus Company
6.4.9 Stone and Wood Brewing Co.
6.4.10 Sierra Nevada
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
