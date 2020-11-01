Crop Protection Chemicals Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Crop Protection Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Crop Protection Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Crop Protection Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Crop Protection Chemicals industry.

Competitor Landscape: Crop Protection Chemicals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Monsanto Company

Arysta Life sciences

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Syngenta AG

DowDupont Inc.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemicals

American Vanguard Corporation

ISAGRO Spa

Bioworks Inc.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Nippon Soda

UPL Ltd. Market Overview:

The global market for crop protection chemicals was valued at USD 48 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 57.70 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Currently, the herbicide segment constitutes the largest market share (36%). The segment is expected to retain its position until 2024, due to the large-scale adoption of herbicide-resistant crops in North and South America.