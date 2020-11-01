Crop Protection Chemicals Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Crop Protection Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Crop Protection Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Crop Protection Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Crop Protection Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Crop Protection Chemicals industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245236
Competitor Landscape: Crop Protection Chemicals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245236
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Food Demand and Diminishing Land Area
The global population is increasing exponentially, and every day, nearly 200,000 people are contributing to the global food demand. According to the US Population Division, the global population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. By 2030, the per capita farmland is expected to decrease to 1800 mÂ² from 2,200 mÂ² in 2005. Various crop pests contribute to yield loss, causing global crop loss of 10-16% annually. Although the new plant technologies are continuously being developed to fight pest attacks, they are also leading to the development of new strains of pests that are difficult to kill. The amount of loss in major crops, due to fungi alone, is enough to feed nearly 9% of the global population
Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market
Crops, like rice, soybean, wheat, barley, fruits, and vegetables, are largely grown in Japan, which has a very high usage rate of pesticides. In spite of the small population and land area, Japan was a significant market for crop protection chemicals, occupying a share of 16% of the total Asia-Pacific market in 2015. The country has the highest pesticide usage per hectare compared to any other country in the world at approx. 12 kg /hectare.
In India, synthetic pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the estimated 45% gross loss of crops, due to the infestation of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian market include greater demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with increasing exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding synthetic pesticides and biopesticides.
Reason to buy Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report:
- Crop Protection Chemicals market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Crop Protection Chemicals market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Crop Protection Chemicals market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Crop Protection Chemicals and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Crop Protection Chemicals market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245236
Detailed TOC of Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.1.1 Patented and Generic Pesticides
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Adoption of Biopesticides
4.2.2 Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques
4.2.3 Adoption of Genetically Modified (GM) Crops
4.2.4 Increasing Food Demand and Diminishing Arable Land
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Major Regions Facing Pesticide Ban
4.3.2 Low Per Capita Use of Pesticides in Several Regions
4.3.3 Increasing R&D Costs
4.3.4 Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mode of Action
5.1.1 Herbicide
5.1.2 Fungicide
5.1.3 Insecticide
5.1.4 Nematicide
5.1.5 Molluscicide
5.1.6 Other Modes of Action
5.2 By Origin
5.2.1 Synthetic
5.2.2 Bio-based
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Grains and Cereals
5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.4 Commercial Crops
5.3.5 Turf and Ornamentals
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Spain
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Germany
5.4.2.5 Russia
5.4.2.6 Italy
5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Indonesia
5.4.3.7 Vietnam
5.4.3.8 Pakistan
5.4.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Africa
5.4.5.1 South Africa
5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 BASF SE
6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG
6.3.3 Monsanto Company
6.3.4 Arysta Life sciences
6.3.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
6.3.6 Syngenta AG
6.3.7 DowDupont Inc.
6.3.8 FMC Corporation
6.3.9 Nufarm Ltd.
6.3.10 Sumitomo Chemicals
6.3.11 American Vanguard Corporation
6.3.12 ISAGRO Spa
6.3.13 Bioworks Inc.
6.3.14 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
6.3.15 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
6.3.16 Nippon Soda
6.3.17 UPL Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Pressurised Steam Generator Irons Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Dome Lights Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026
Airport IT Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026
Pressure Transducers Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Anthium Dioxide Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Aerospace Insurance Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Positive-Displacement Air Pump Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Inflatable Ball Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
USB Charger Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026