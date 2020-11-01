Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Crude Tall Oil Derivatives market report contains a primary overview of the Crude Tall Oil Derivatives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Crude Tall Oil Derivatives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Crude Tall Oil Derivatives industry.

Competitor Landscape: Crude Tall Oil Derivatives market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Production and Demand for Biodiesel

– Crude tall oil (CTO) derivatives are the by-products produced during the kraft pulping process and are used as a feedstock for the production of biodiesel. Biodiesel produced from crude tall oil has improved performance characteristics and lower emissions, as compared to petroleum diesel, due to negligible aromatic compound and sulfur content.

– The rise in demand for alternative fuel vehicles among consumers in the European Union and North America has increased the consumption of biodiesel, in recent years.

– The increasing concerns related to global climate change, improving energy stability, and increasing crude oil prices are expected to propel the demand for biodiesel, which in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of crude tall oil derivatives, during the forecast period.

– In addition, the implementation of government policies to promote biodiesel consumption in countries, such as United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Indonesia, is expected to increase the demand for crude tall oil derivatives for production of biodiesel, over the forecast period.

The Europe Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– With over 46% of the global demand, Europe is the most promising market for crude tall oil derivatives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future.

– Sweden and Finland account for over 40% of the demand for crude tall oil derivatives and Sweden is the major shareholder of the market demand in the region.

– Sweden has the long-term goal of generating zero net GHG emissions by 2050. A milestone for this goal is that by 2030, Sweden should have a vehicle fleet that is independent of fossil fuels. This milestone could be realized by powering around 50% of passenger cars running by biofuels and 20% by electricity, and more than 80% of urban buses by electricity. Such a development may drive the need for biofuels, thus, increasing the need for tall oil derivatives.

– Sweden’s large forestry industry is expected to be the main source for feedstock enabling a sustainable and resource efficient energy system. Sweden has had varying tax exemptions for biofuels since the early 1990s, which is recently extended until 2018.

– In Sweden, energy company Shttps://www.industryresearch.co/crude-tall-oil-derivatives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14245235 and the forest products company SCA have formed a partnership, in order to develop large-scale production of renewable fuels from tall oil. The planned production site is expected to be Shttps://www.industryresearch.co/crude-tall-oil-derivatives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14245235’s refinery in Gothenburg, producing advanced renewable fuels from tall oil with a capacity of 100,000 metric ton per annum. SCA is presently expanding its kraft pulp mill in Ostrand and as a result, the production of tall oil from the mill may increase by more than 100%.

– Furthermore, Germany and United Kingdom are the growth wagons for the market demand in the region. The huge growth of Europe is quite instrumental in the expansion of the global crude tall oil derivatives market.

Detailed TOC of Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Production and Demand for Biodiesel

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Bio-based Chemicals in the End-user Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Availability of Cheaper Substitutes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Capacities

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Raw Material Analysis

4.9 Production Analysis

4.10 Trade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fraction

5.1.1 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

5.1.1.1 Mining Chemicals

5.1.1.2 Soaps and Detergents

5.1.1.3 Lubricants

5.1.1.4 Coatings

5.1.1.5 Dimer Acids

5.1.1.6 Other Tall Oil Fatty Acids

5.1.2 Distilled Tall Oil

5.1.2.1 Metal Working

5.1.2.2 Oil Field Chemicals

5.1.2.3 Other Distilled Tall Oils

5.1.3 Tall Oil Rosin

5.1.3.1 Rubber (Emulsifier Pol and Additive)

5.1.3.2 Coatings

5.1.3.3 Printing Ink

5.1.3.4 Paper Sizing Chemical

5.1.3.5 Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.3.6 Other Types of Tall Oil Rosin

5.1.4 Tall Oil Pitch

5.1.4.1 Biodiesel

5.1.4.2 Sterol

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Chemical

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 France

5.3.1.3 United Kingdom

5.3.1.4 Spain

5.3.1.5 Finland

5.3.1.6 Sweden

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1 China

5.3.2.2 India

5.3.2.3 Japan

5.3.2.4 South Korea

5.3.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 North America

5.3.3.1 United States

5.3.3.2 Canada

5.3.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of the Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.2 Forchem Oyj

6.4.3 Ingevity Corporation

6.4.4 Kraton Corporation

6.4.5 Mercer International Inc.

6.4.6 Pine Chemical Group Oy

6.4.7 Segezha Group

6.4.8 Ooo Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

6.4.9 UPM-Kymmene Oyj

6.4.10 Sunpine AB

6.4.11 Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques SA

6.4.12 Neste OYJ

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand from Oilfield Chemicals

7.2 Other Opportunities

7.3 Future of the Market

