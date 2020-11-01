Cumene Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Cumene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cumene market report contains a primary overview of the Cumene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cumene market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cumene industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cumene market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Braskem

Cepsa

Domo Chemicals

ExxonMobil Corporation

INEOS

Total SA

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Market Overview:

The global cumene market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied include increasing demand for phenol from the plastic industry and increasing use of acetone as a solvent. Harmful effect, due to extended exposure, is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.