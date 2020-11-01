Customer Self Service Software Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Customer Self Service Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Customer Self Service Software market report contains a primary overview of the Customer Self Service Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com Inc.

SAP SE

Nuance Communications Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Market Overview:

The customer self-service software market has been valued at USD 5.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.94% during the forecast period (2019- 2024), to reach USD 18.12 billion by 2024. As customers expect faster services and access through multiple channels like the Internet and mobile phones, many companies have adopted self-service portals as a means to deliver instant information to users on multiple channels.

– The customer servicing involves queuing and routing technologies, customer relationship management (CRM) technologies, and workforce optimization technologies, the market for these services are mature, leading to vendors within each category looking to offer end-to-end solutions from each of these three software categories.

– Moreover, with companies outsourcing their customer services to multiple contact centers, the dependence on the human interface and high costs have augmented the burden on expenditures, while the quality of customer service has continued to drop. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors, coupled with the need to avoid excessive costs and reduce the customer churn rate, companies are striving to adopt CSS software.

– BFS industry is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of these solutions, as the growth in Fintech startups, coupled with the digital customer mindset has increasingly contributed to the digitalization of banking systems across the world. Moreover, the most notable aspect of it is the incorporation of self-service, which is emerging as a new way of managing finances, connecting with financial institutions, among various others.