Cyber Security Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Root9B LLC

Herjavec Group

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec Corp

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

ProofPoint, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

CyberArk Software, Ltd

AVG Technologies Market Overview:

The cyber security market was valued at USD 119.61 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 261.07 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.15% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Cyber security is an integral part of every single organization across the world. The need for security solutions has been marked by private financial and banking services sectors being victims of cyber-attacks worth a couple of billion dollars in the past couple of years. The adoption of cyber security solutions is expected to grow with the increasing penetration of internet among the developing and developed countries. Also, the expanding wireless network for mobile devices has increased data vulnerability, making cyber security an integral part of every single organization across the world.

– The key drivers for cyber security market are the increasing government regulations on data privacy, rising cyber threats, and increasing number of data centers, which are the most significant revenue generators for the cyber security market.

– The total number of reported cyber security incidents witnessed a steep increase over the past few years, leading to increased emphasis on data security and protection. The formation of hacking groups that deal with ethical and large-frame hacking, causing huge losses, has created a dire need for cyber security in the market.