Cyclohexane Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Textile Industry to Drive the Market

– Nylon 6 is produced from the polymerization of caprolactam, and Nylon 66 is produced by polymerization of adipic acid and hexamethylene diamine. Cyclohexane is used for the manufacturing of adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, and caprolactam used for the manufacture of Nylon 66 and Nylon 6. Hence there is an increase in demand for cyclohexane market globally in the forecast period.

– The demand for nylon has witnessed an increase, owing to its usage in applications, such as carpets, upholstery, furnishings and floor coverings, and conveyor belts.

– Nylon 6 is the most common commercial grade of nylon. It is known to be a tough, abrasion-resistant material, which possesses high tensile strength.

– Nylon 6 resins are used in automotive applications, including in car seats filling, and seat covering.

– Nylon 66 is one of the most versatile engineering thermoplastics. Owing to its excellent balance, mechanical strength, ductility, and thermal resistance, it is an ideal substitute for metals, in various applications. It is easy to modify nylon 66’s properties using fillers, fibres, internal lubricants, and impact modifiers.

– It is majorly used in the automotive industry, in order to replace metal, and hence reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. For instance, plastics are preferred over metal in exterior vehicle parts, including in gears, bushes, cams, bearings, weatherproof coatings, front-end modules, beams and brackets, trunk lids, deck lids, body panels, and floor panels.

– From the aforementioned points, we can anticipate the high demand for cyclohexane market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest market for cyclohexane owing to its strong demand from caprolactam and is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period. China is the largest market for cyclohexane in the Asia-Pacific region and with growing caprolactam manufacturing plants in China combined with the shifting focus of automotive manufacturers towards lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific region.

– China is expected to dominate the cyclohexane market in Asia-Pacific and is also likely to witness the fastest increasing demand. This is majorly due to the increasing demand from end-user industries, including automotive, construction, and textiles.

– China remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in China, there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles.

– Therefore, the increase in automotive production levels boosted the demand for cyclohexane from the automotive industry in China.

Detailed TOC of Cyclohexane Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Caprolactam and Adipic Acid Demand for the Manufacture of Nylon 66

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Caprolactam for Engineering Resins

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Usage of Phenol for manufacturing Caprolactam

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Paints and Coatings

5.1.3 Textile

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Adipic Acid

5.2.2 Caprolactam

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Cepsa

6.4.3 Chemex Organchem Pvt Ltd

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.5 Citgo

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.8 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.9 Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

6.4.10 Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.11 PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

6.4.12 Ree Arthva Lifescience Pvt Ltd

6.4.13 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.14 Shchekinoazot

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments for Nylon 66 in Developing nations, including China, India, and Saudi Arabia

7.2 Other Opportunities

