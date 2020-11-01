Cysteine Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cysteine Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cysteine market report contains a primary overview of the Cysteine market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cysteine market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cysteine industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cysteine market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Bakery Industry

– In the bakery industry, cysteine is used as a dough conditioner for breaking disulfide bonds of gluten.

– Cysteine lowers the viscosity of dough, making it easier to use. An added advantage is that cysteine facilitates the increase of elastic property, which helps the dough to ferment better and, thus, rise well during baking.

– The accepted usage of cysteine is up to 0.009 part L-cysteine, per 100 parts of flour when used as a dough strengthener.

– India is the second-largest manufacturer of biscuits, after the United States. In India, the bakery industry is witnessing noticeable growth and is all set to witness a boom in the flavors for catering the taste buds of customers.

– The trends of fusion and Indo-western flavors are at their peak in India. For instance, bakeries are focusing on blending Indian flavors with French desserts.

– All such trends in the Indian market are driving the demand for flavors, which is further expected to increase the demand for cysteine from the flavor producing companies.

– Hence, with increasing demand for dough conditioning application, along with other applications, the cysteine demand has been growing from the bakery industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing bakery market of large countries, like China and India, the cysteine market is likely to grow during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of L-cysteine, globally. The country follows the traditional method of producing cysteine from duck feathers and human hair. The traditional process starts with the boiling of feathers or hair in concentrated hydrochloric acid and activated carbon, followed by the process of electrolysis. The availability of cysteine is essential for the production of animal feed using smaller quantities of protein-rich raw materials. China’s animal feed production industry is the largest industry in the world, and it accounted for around 188 million metric ton of production in 2018. The country is planning to increase the production volume to 220 million metric ton by 2020, as per the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) by the Ministry of Agriculture. Several new investments are expected to come up in the coming years, which may positively influence the demand for cysteine in the market.

Detailed TOC of Cysteine Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

1.4 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Bakery Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Concerns Related to Animal-sourced Cysteine

4.2.2 Harmful Effects of Cysteine on Human Body

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Production Process

5.1.1 Natural

5.1.2 Synthetic

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Conditioner

5.2.2 Flavor Enhancer

5.2.3 Reducing Agent

5.2.4 Production of Human Insulin

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical

5.3.3 Animal Feed

5.3.4 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Nordic Countries

5.4.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.4.5.1 GCC Countries

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

6.4.2 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

6.4.3 Donboo Amino Acid Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Merck KGaA

6.4.5 Nippon Rika Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Shine Star ( Hubei ) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.9 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Palladium Reagents for Cysteine S-arylation

