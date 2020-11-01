Cytokine Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Cytokine Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cytokine market report contains a primary overview of the Cytokine market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Other Applications Segment in Therapeutic Application is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Cytokine Market, over the Forecast Period
The other applications segment includes diseases, like multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. The inhibition of TNF using various blocking mediators has proven to be an effective therapy for patients with various forms of inflammatory disease, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. High TNF levels play a significant role in the raised, red skin plaques that come with psoriasis.
Cytokines are important in the pathogenesis of IBD, and their manipulation has successfully reduced disease severity and maintained remission. The approval of IL-17A-blocking biologics for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis is a positive indicator for market development. However, further studies are being conducted to improve the efficacy of these treatments.
North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Cytokine Market
North America is dominating the cytokine market, due to the rising prevalence of cancer in the region. Numerous animal tumour model studies have demonstrated that cytokines have broad anti-tumour activity, which has been translated into a number of cytokine-based approaches for cancer therapy. As per the Cancer Statistics, in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States, with prevalence expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024. Augmenting growth in the R&D of cancer therapy, along with lesser side effects (as compared to chemotherapy), has predisposed cytokine therapy, which is a non-specific immunotherapy. This factor has increased the market share of cytokines among cancer therapies, in the United States.
Detailed TOC of Cytokine Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Acceptance in Cancer Therapy
4.2.2 Potential Biomarker for Neonatal Sepsis
4.2.3 Potential Contribution in Stem Cell Therapy
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Extensive Investments
4.3.2 Lacks Specificity
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Cytokine Type
5.1.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor-TNF
5.1.2 Interleukins-Il
5.1.3 Interferons-IFN
5.1.4 Epidermal Growth Factor-EGF
5.1.5 Other Cytokine Types
5.2 By Therapeutic Application
5.2.1 Cancer
5.2.2 Asthma and Airway Inflammation
5.2.3 Arthritis
5.2.4 Other Therapeutic Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Glaxosmithkline
6.1.2 Novartis
6.1.3 Roche
6.1.4 Pfizer
6.1.5 Sanofi
6.1.6 Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.8 Biocon
6.1.9 Biotechne
6.1.10 Abbvie
6.1.11 Johnson & Johnson
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
