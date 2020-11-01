Data Acquisition Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Data Acquisition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Acquisition market report contains a primary overview of the Data Acquisition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Data Acquisition market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Acquisition industry.

Competitor Landscape: Data Acquisition market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

The global data acquisition market was 1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 2.6 billion by 2024 to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period of (2019-2024). Data acquisition systems play a crucial role in real-time decision making in the industrial sector. As companies evolve toward a data-centric approach to production and operations to maintain a competitive edge while facilitating the users to access the data at any time irrespective of the location, data acquisitions systems have evolved from mere processing systems to be the key to achieving the complete benefits of automation.

– One of the major drivers of the data acquisition market is the promising growth of the Ethernet. Industrial Ethernet has been growing faster than traditional field buses for a number of years and has now overtaken field buses.

– This demand has been augmented by the growing need for faster internet speeds, seamless integration of factory installations, the adoption of IoT, and industrial controls. Such trends have been instrumental in driving the demand for data acquisition systems.

– Moreover, the adoption of factory automation and smart manufacturing across the world is a major growth driver of the data acquisitions market. These include the tracking of multiple system parameters, as well as monitoring a multitude of data sources while exchanging data in real-time, which includes PLCs, databases, maintenance applications, and existing data acquisition systems in order to gain greater visibility to the machine, as well as floor operations.

– While North America dominated the market for data acquisition systems, the favorable government reforms, robust industrial automation adoption, and smart manufacturing initializes are expected to augment the market in the European region to attain a greater market share, over the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to be enabled by the economies of Germany and the United Kingdom that are adopting the next-generation of industrial solutions.