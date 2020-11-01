Data Acquisition Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Data Acquisition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Acquisition market report contains a primary overview of the Data Acquisition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Data Acquisition market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Acquisition industry.
Competitor Landscape: Data Acquisition market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Human Machine Interface Accounts for Significant Share in the Market
– HMIs are used in various locations, such as process control, factory floor, machines, portable handheld devices, etc. Applications of this technology include various appliances, automotive, machine health monitoring, and industrial automation, among others.
– An HMI solution not only improves the productivity of the operator but also provides insights into system control and maintenance. For instance, the HMI function of setting off alarms provides visual indicators of a machine’s issue and severity.
– Further, technologies, such as Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture, integrated into PC-based machine controls have allowed the safe transmission of encrypted data from machine to cloud and enterprise-level systems.
– Owing to the broadening of its functionality, through the integration with PLC applications or PC-based multi-user systems, HMI technology has also found increased adoption in the market.
– Moreover, the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT coupled with these benefits of HMI is expected to drive the market growth.
United States Presently Holds the Largest Market Share
– The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being extensively used for production and integration with a wide range of manufacturing systems across the supply chain.
– The country has been one of the leading automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. The automotive manufacturing industry has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector.
– Industrial automation is the primary driving factor, which is expected to drive the demand for the DAQ systems as the increasing adoption of controlling processes without human interference is heavily reliant on data to provide instructions and hence any minor misdirection can lead to drastic losses to the industry.
– The United States is a key market for factory automation and the installation of advanced devices and equipment within the North American region. The demand for advanced manufacturing technologies would further enhance the demand for DAQ products in the market.
Detailed TOC of Data Acquisition Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Sector
4.3.2 Advent of Big Data
4.3.3 Growing Demand for Open Architecture
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Implementation Costs
4.4.2 Data Security Concerns
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)
5.1.2 LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet
5.1.3 VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
5.1.4 PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
5.1.5 Universal Serial Bus (USB)
5.1.6 Standalone
5.2 By Architecture
5.2.1 Hardware
5.2.2 Software
5.2.3 Services
5.3 By Component
5.3.1 Human Machine Interface (HMI)
5.3.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
5.3.3 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
5.3.4 Other Components
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Aerospace
5.4.2 Industrial
5.4.3 Automotive
5.4.4 Energy & Power
5.4.5 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd.
6.1.2 Advantech Co. Ltd
6.1.3 Agilent Technologies
6.1.4 Campbell Scientific Inc.
6.1.5 Data Translation Inc.
6.1.6 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.7 Honeywell International
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.10 MathWorks Corporation
6.1.11 General Electric Ltd
6.1.12 Omron Corporation
6.1.13 Yokogawa Electric Co.
6.1.14 Emerson Electric Co.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
