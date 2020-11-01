Data Center Automation Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Data Center Automation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Center Automation market report contains a primary overview of the Data Center Automation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Data Center Automation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Center Automation industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245223
Competitor Landscape: Data Center Automation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245223
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Account for a Major Share in the Market
– Digitization has significantly increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. According to Oxford Economics, the healthcare organizations are expected to invest in Big Data and analytics (76%), cloud technology (65%), mobile (50%), and security (48%) in the next two years. As digital transformation becomes a mainstream technology in the healthcare sector, the scope for automation is expected to increase substantially.
– The increasing use of online Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and e-prescriptions is further increasing the storage demands among healthcare providers, leading to investing in data centers. For instance, in June 2018, China’s Guizhou province launched the first of the five healthcare data centers, with an aim to set up a national healthcare data network. Also, in the United States, the growth in e-prescriptions along with EHRs is contributing to the market growth.
– Moreover, the regulatory compliances, like HIPPA and European data privacy acts, make it even more complicated to handle, considering the increasing reliance on IT and storage hardware. With automation healthcare, IT teams can be compliant with network policies as the human errors that lead to compliance gap are avoided.
North America to Lead the Market
– The expansion of mobile broadband, as well as the increasing adoption of Big Data analytics and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures. North America, comprising of a considerable amount of data centers in 2017 (almost 600 data center operators) and a large number of enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services is estimated to be a significant market for data center automation.
– As of 2017, the United States accounted for almost 45% of the global cloud and internet data centers, according to CNNIC. The data centers in the region are highly being regulated by the government bodies.
– Initiatives, like the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) by the federal government, aim to encourage the data center operators to consolidate the inefficient infrastructure, optimize existing facilities, achieve cost savings, and transition to a more efficient infrastructure. The intention of the initiative is to reduce the costs of physical data centers by a minimum of 25% by the end of the fiscal year 2018.
– This is projected to fuel the utilization of data centers and the need for automation, thus, propelling the market growth in the region.
Reason to buy Data Center Automation Market Report:
- Data Center Automation market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Data Center Automation market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Data Center Automation market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Data Center Automation and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Data Center Automation market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245223
Detailed TOC of Data Center Automation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Cloud Computing and Online Applications
4.3.2 Energy and Cost Efficiency Concerns
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitation in Storage to Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Server
5.1.2 Database
5.1.3 Network
5.1.4 Other Solutions
5.2 By Data Center Type
5.2.1 Tier 1
5.2.2 Tier 2
5.2.3 Tier 3
5.2.4 Tier 4
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 On-premise
5.3.2 Cloud
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Healthcare
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Manufacturing
5.4.5 IT and Telecom
5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 BMC Software Inc.
6.1.3 EntIT Software LLC
6.1.4 ABB Limited
6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.6 Dell Inc.
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.10 VMware Inc.
6.1.11 Brocade Communications Systems
6.1.12 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.13 Service Now Inc.
6.1.14 Chef Software Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Concrete Floor Grinding Machine Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Ionisation Chamber Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Acoustic Emission Testing Equipment Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Remote Control Car Tire Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Disposable Inflation Devices Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Tablet Counting Machines Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Trazodone Hydrochloride (Api) Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Industrial Salt Free Water Softeners Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Arabinogalactan Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Magnesium Hydroxide Paste Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026