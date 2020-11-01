Data Center Colocation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Data Center Colocation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Center Colocation market report contains a primary overview of the Data Center Colocation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Data Center Colocation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Center Colocation industry.
Competitor Landscape: Data Center Colocation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate
– Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.
– However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.
– Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the country’s government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.
Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace
– Asia-Pacific is a hub for major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across the industry verticals. Power, space, and IP transit cost more in China, emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center.
– China has 50 internet users per 100 people, indicating the scope for immense development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers and 52 cloud service providers. Japan has 93 internet users per 100 people, showing high internet literacy in Japan.
– Japan has a high density of colocation, owing to such generation of data. Digital Realty has launched its first data center in Japan, named ‘Digital Osaka 1’, indicating increasing investment in the region. Singapore is considered one of the largest shipping ports in the world, ensuring connectivity. With its stable government committed to driving prosperity through economic development and innovation, Singapore continues to attract major investments from the technology industry.
Detailed TOC of Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Reduction in Capital and Overall Costs
4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT Center
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Requirement of Skilled IT Staffing
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution Type
5.1.1 Wholesale colocation
5.1.2 Retail colocation
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Banking and Financial Services
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 IT and Telecom
5.3.4 Energy
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 Entertainment and Media
5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Denmark
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Singapore
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 NTT Communications
6.1.3 Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)
6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.5 SoftBank Group Corporation
6.1.6 Tata Communications
6.1.7 China Telecom Corporation Limited
6.1.8 British Telecommunications PLC
6.1.9 KT Corporation
6.1.10 AT&T Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
