Data Center Colocation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Data Center Colocation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Center Colocation market report contains a primary overview of the Data Center Colocation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Data Center Colocation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Center Colocation industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245222

Competitor Landscape: Data Center Colocation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

IBM Corporation

NTT Communications

Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)

Fujitsu Ltd

SoftBank Group Corporation

Tata Communications

China Telecom Corporation Limited

British Telecommunications PLC

KT Corporation

AT&T Inc. Market Overview:

The data center colocation market was valued at USD 28.30 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 52.54 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024)

– Increasing generation of data has raised the demand for data centers globally. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. The single largest driver of such expansion in the data center capacity is the demand generated by the cloud services providers and the IT industry.

– It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% in data generated every year, globally, which has resulted in many organizations, doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period interval.

– With the advent of colocation services, it has become an attractive solution to many small-scale and hyper-scale players equally, as it allows organizations to address their storage issues without substantial upfront costs. Globally, North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for collocation industry, responsible for over 78% of the industry’s capacity.