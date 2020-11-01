Data Center Networks Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Data Center Networks Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Center Networks market report contains a primary overview of the Data Center Networks market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

H3C Holding Limited

VMware Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Cumulus Networks Inc.

Dell EMC

NEC Corporation

Big Switch Networks Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

The global data center network market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Edge has become an essential component to the data center and cloud services to bring computing resources, data, and processing closer to the edge. It functions as the decentralized extension of the campus networks, cellular networks, cloud or data center networks.

– Increasing utilization of cloud storage is driving market growth. According to Oracle’s Cloud Prediction 2019, 80% of all enterprise (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud. Even as the absolute number of files stored in the cloud has increased rapidly, the percentage of files that contain sensitive data has also grown, today standing at 21% with an increase of 17% over the past two years.

– There is a rising need for backup and storage as the amount of data generated increases. More storage arrays now have in-cloud equivalents that can be easily replicated and failed over to if needed. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Cloud Volumes (Nimble), IBM Spectrum Virtualize, and Oracle cloud storage, which uses Oracle ZFS Storage Appliance are some examples.