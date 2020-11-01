Data Preparation Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Data Preparation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Data Preparation market report contains a primary overview of the Data Preparation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Data Preparation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Data Preparation industry.
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Segment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share
– Telecom and IT companies around the world are creating data gold mine, as they generate plenty of data. The lack of effective analysis of both unstructured and structured data to get more profound insights into customer behaviour, as well as the growing need to analyse their preferences and service usage patterns in real-time, is motivating these companies to adopt data analytics, which is indirectly impacting the market’s growth.
– Moreover, data solutions are helping the IT and telecom industry to empower exploratory analytics, increase analyst productivity, and improve organizational data usage. While telecommunications providers are used to dealing with large volumes of customer data, the considerable complexity of today’s data is a new challenge.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North America dominates the market studied, mainly due to high investments in cloud-based and data-oriented solutions. Moreover, early adoption of new and emerging technologies, along with the presence of a large number of significant market vendors is fueling the market across the North America region.
– Data preparation platforms and tools across the region also help the government in enhancing their public services. For instance, Accenture used data solutions for the US city, Chicago, and assisted in identifying high-value projects and developing a road map for moving forward with Big Data analytics. Various other companies used these datasets from various type of sources to improve their service delivery.
Detailed TOC of Data Preparation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Process Flow
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Demand For Self-service Data Preparation Tools
4.4.2 Increasing Demand For Data Analytics
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Difficulties In Implementing Cyber Insurance And High Costs
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Cloud-Based
5.2 By Enterprise Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 IT & Telecommuniction
5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Informatica LLC
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.4 Microstrategy Inc.
6.1.5 Tableau Software Inc.
6.1.6 SAP SE
6.1.7 Alteryx Inc.
6.1.8 Rapid Insight Inc.
6.1.9 Unifi Software Inc.
6.1.10 Data Corporation
6.1.11 Paxata Inc.
6.1.12 Trifacta Software Inc.
6.1.13 ClearStory Data Inc.
6.1.14 Oracle Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANLYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
