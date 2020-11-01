DDoS Protection Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“DDoS Protection Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the DDoS Protection market report contains a primary overview of the DDoS Protection market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global DDoS Protection market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the DDoS Protection industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245215
Competitor Landscape: DDoS Protection market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245215
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– The BFSI sector is one of the critical infrastructure segment that suffers several data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake.
– The financial service institutions have been identified to be four times more susceptible to cyber attacks, as compared to other industries, which is expected to drive the demand for such solutions.
– DDoS attacks can make banking websites unavailable resulting in reputation damage, lost revenues and a loss in customer confidence. In 2017, Lloyds Bank suffered a distributed denial of service attack that has knocked its online services offline. The BFSI sector has faced the highest attacks in 2017, having faced attacks which are significantly higher than other industries.
– Thus, the continuation of this trend in the upcoming years is set to fuel the adoption of DDoS protection solutions in the BFSI sector.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
– Companies in the region have witnessed significant DDoS attacks in recent years, which has resulted in tremendous awareness related to protection solutions, which in turn is expected to drive the market.
– In 2017, the US Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security released a draft report on enhancing resilience against botnets. It aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of government networks and critical infrastructure. Thus, the implementation of its recommendations is set to propel the demand for DDoS protection solutions in government infrastructure.
– The United States also accounts for the origination for 30% of the global DDoS attacks, which is likely to increase attacks against the country’s end-user industries, further driving the demand for DDoS protections solutions.
Reason to buy DDoS Protection Market Report:
- DDoS Protection market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- DDoS Protection market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the DDoS Protection market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of DDoS Protection and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the DDoS Protection market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245215
Detailed TOC of DDoS Protection Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Instances of Sophisticated DDoS Attacks
4.3.2 Introduction of Cost-effective Cloud-based and Hybrid Solutions
4.3.3 Proliferation of Technology and Adoption of IoT across Various Verticals
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increasing Operational Costs
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.2 Service (Professional Service, Managed Service)
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Network
5.3.2 Application
5.3.3 Database
5.3.4 Endpoint
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 Government and Defense
5.4.2 BFSI
5.4.3 Manufacturing
5.4.4 Energy and Utilities
5.4.5 IT and Telecom
5.4.6 Healthcare
5.4.7 Education
5.4.8 Retail
5.4.9 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Arbor Networks Inc. (NetScout Systems Inc.)
6.1.2 Akamai Technologies Inc.
6.1.3 F5 Networks Inc.
6.1.4 Imperva
6.1.5 Radware Ltd
6.1.6 Corero Network Security Inc.
6.1.7 Neustar Inc.
6.1.8 Cloudflare Inc.
6.1.9 Nexusguard Ltd
6.1.10 Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
NdFeB Magnets Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Solar PV Inverters Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Measuring Projectors Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Touch Screen Display Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Acrylic Glass Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Snorkeling Mask Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Golf Cart Batteries Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Metformin Hydrochloride Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact
Feed Pellet Mills Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
Laser Drilling Machine Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Intelligent Stethoscope Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026