DDoS Protection Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“DDoS Protection Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the DDoS Protection market report contains a primary overview of the DDoS Protection market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global DDoS Protection market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the DDoS Protection industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245215

Competitor Landscape: DDoS Protection market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Arbor Networks Inc. (NetScout Systems Inc.)

Akamai Technologies Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Imperva

Radware Ltd

Corero Network Security Inc.

Neustar Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Nexusguard Ltd

Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd Market Overview:

The DDoS protection market is expected to record a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). According to Corero, the DDoS attacks are expected to grow to 17 million by 2020, with an average attack size approaching 1Gbps. This alarming growth in the number of network attacks is expected to be a major driver for the adoption of DDoS protection solutions. The threat of DDoS is driven by ready access to easy-to-use tools and by a wider criminal understanding of its potential for profit through extortion. These attacks that directly target business systems and individuals, which could potentially lead to huge financial and personal losses. This further increases the importance of a robust DDoS protection tool.

– According to Cloudflare, the financial cost of a DDoS is significant as falling victim to a DDoS attack can cost an organization of around USD 100,000 for every hour the attack lasts, further fueling the demand for DDoS protection solutions.

– Besides, the proliferation of unsecured IoT devices resulted in an increase in DDoS attacks in 2017, according to Corero. Thus, the growing deployment of IoT across end-user is set to augment the adoption of DDoS protection solutions.