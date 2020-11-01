Dental Consumables Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Dental Consumables Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Dental Consumables market report contains a primary overview of the Dental Consumables market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Dental Consumables market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Dental Consumables industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245213
Competitor Landscape: Dental Consumables market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245213
Key Market Trends:
Dental Burs is Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Other Dental Consumables Segment
Dental burs are used during dental procedures to remove decay, and clean and shape the teeth. They are used before fillings or crown insertion procedures. Hence, they are majorly utilized among dentists. With advancements and innovations in technology, dental burs are available in different materials. For disposable dental burs, the risk of a patient-to-patient cross-infection with a contaminated item can be eliminated, when a bur is not used on a subsequent patient. In addition, time-consuming cleaning and sterilization procedures can be eliminated. Dentists tend to ignore the cost and time spent on scrubbing the burs and diamonds, prior to sterilization. Since dental burs are some of the most important devices used in all dental procedures, their demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Other factors driving the market are the growing awareness among people about dental aesthetics, the increased per capita income, and the increasing affordability of dental procedures. With the increased use of adhesive composites, the factors hindering the market growth of dental burs are the controversies associated with the use of burs or diamond abrasives for routine cavity preparation.
Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
Europe is dominating the dental consumables market, as the geriatric population is increasing in this region, along with the increased funding for the improvement and expansion of oral healthcare facilities, across the region. According to the 2018 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, around 20%–90% of six-year-old children were affected by dental caries. At the age of 12, an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth were found to be affected by dental caries, and approximately 100% of adults were observed to be affected by the same. Severe periodontal (gum) infection is found in 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults in Europe and in up to 40% of older people (65–74 years). Dental caries and severe periodontal disease are major contributors to the loss of natural teeth. About 30% of Europeans aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth, which reduce their function and quality of life. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.
Reason to buy Dental Consumables Market Report:
- Dental Consumables market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Dental Consumables market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Dental Consumables market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Dental Consumables and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Dental Consumables market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245213
Detailed TOC of Dental Consumables Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.2.2 Increasing Access to Dental Facilities
4.2.3 Growing Aging Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments
4.3.2 High Risk and Complications Associated With Dental Bridges and Orthodontic Treatments
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Dental Implants
5.1.1.1 Root Form Dental Implants
5.1.1.2 Plate Form Dental Implants
5.1.2 Dental Prosthetics
5.1.2.1 Crowns
5.1.2.2 Bridges
5.1.2.3 Dentures
5.1.2.4 Abutments
5.1.2.5 Veneers
5.1.2.6 Inlays and Onlays
5.1.3 Orthodontics
5.1.3.1 Brackets
5.1.3.2 Archwires
5.1.3.3 Anchorage Appliances
5.1.3.4 Ligatures
5.1.4 Endodontics
5.1.4.1 Endodontic Files
5.1.4.2 Obturators
5.1.4.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers
5.1.5 Periodontics
5.1.5.1 Dental Sutures
5.1.5.2 Dental Hemostats
5.1.6 Retail Dental Care Essentials
5.1.6.1 Specialized Dental Pastes
5.1.6.2 Dental Brushes
5.1.6.3 Dental Wash Solutions
5.1.6.4 Whitening Agents
5.1.6.5 Dental Floss
5.1.7 Other Dental Consumables
5.1.7.1 Dental Burs
5.1.7.2 Dental Sealants
5.1.7.3 Dental Splints
5.1.7.4 Dental Impression Materials
5.1.7.5 Dental Disposables
5.1.7.6 Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors
5.1.7.7 Bonding Agents
5.1.7.8 Patient Bibs
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona
6.1.3 Henry Schein Inc.
6.1.4 Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.
6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
6.1.6 Nakanishi Inc.
6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.
6.1.8 Ultradent Products Inc.
6.1.9 Young Innovations Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Automotive Tactile Switches Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
UV Light Stabilizer Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Solar Control Glass Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Food Preservatives Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Smart Solar Solutions Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026
Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Glass Baby Bottle Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
CMP Pads Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026
High Temperature Industrial Heat Pumps Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026
Pneumatic Punching Machine Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026