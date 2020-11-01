Dental Consumables Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Dental Consumables Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Dental Consumables market report contains a primary overview of the Dental Consumables market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Dental Consumables market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Dental Consumables industry.

Competitor Landscape: Dental Consumables market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

Hu

Friedy Mfg Co.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Nakanishi Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Young Innovations Inc. Market Overview:

The dental consumables market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing access to dental facilities, and a growing aging population.

– Factors that are fueling the dental consumables market include shifting trends among patient preferences and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

– Dental practicing, as well as the dental consumables market, has been influenced by the increased demand for cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, there has been a significant investment in cosmetic dentistry, over the past five years.

– According to a research survey, most procedures have experienced a phenomenal growth of 200%. Dental crowns and bridges are the key components for growth, in cosmetic dentistry.

– Women constitute a majority of the population undergoing cosmetic dentistry, when compared to men. The demand has been accelerated, mainly by millennials and baby boomers, with millennials accounting for a growing portion of this revenue. This is expected to accelerate the percentage of revenue and continue to increase over the coming years.

– The other factors, such as increasing access to dental facilities, global economic growth, and increase in the aging population, are driving the market.

– However, a majority of the population does not have dental insurance, in comparison to the general health insurance, around the world. Negligence toward dental care is one of the major factors leading to such a small number of dental insurance coverage.

– It is reported that 50% of the US citizens are without dental insurance, and around 77% of people with dental insurance delay their dental care. This shows that much of the population remains ignorant toward dental care and give it the least priority.

– Due to this factor, people do not have insurance coverage and have to pay out of their pocket for dental treatments. This eventually restrains the dental consumables market.