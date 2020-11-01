Desalination System Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Desalination System Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Desalination System market report contains a primary overview of the Desalination System market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Desalination System market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Desalination System industry.

Abengoa

Acciona Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater

Cadagua Inc.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Ltd

DowDupont

Evoqua Water Technologies

Fisia Italimpianti SpA

Hyflux Ltd

IDE technologies Ltd

Suez

Veolia Market Overview:

The market for desalination system is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the key driving factors of the market is increasing demand from the Middle East & North Africa region. However, membrane fouling which occurs due to continuous usage of membranes and decreases the efficiency of the desalination process is likely to hinder the market growth.

– Lack of water infrastructure in North African countries is also expected to boost the demand for market growth.

– Potential integration of desalination with renewable energy is expected to provide the market with growth opportunities in the future.