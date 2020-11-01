Digital Asset Management Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Digital Asset Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital Asset Management market report contains a primary overview of the Digital Asset Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The digital asset management market was valued at USD 1240.7 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,901.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 34.1%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Artificial Intelligence, including facial recognition, has been introduced to the world of DAM.

– One of the primary drivers for the digital asset management industry is the increased adoption of broadband internet, which is increasing the demand for specialized solutions in each industry.

– Customer engagement is emerging as the most effective method of customer retention, and mobile phones are the foundation of this trend. The number of connected devices is increasing, globally. With solutions, like interactive store windows, digital signage, and wearable devices, marketers are finding it difficult to create and deliver assets that offer consistent and compelling brand messages across the screens.

– A major driver for the adoption of digital asset management (DAM) solutions is the high return on investments. As a result, the spending by organizations for asset management is expected to increase, during the forecast period.

– Due to globalization and the increasing need to collaborate, there is a demand for better collaboration processes and access to digital assets. This has resulted in high demand for cloud-based digital asset management solutions