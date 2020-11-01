Digital Forensics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Digital Forensics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital Forensics market report contains a primary overview of the Digital Forensics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Digital Forensics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Digital Forensics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Digital Forensics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

IBM Corporation

Binary Intelligence LLC

Guidance Software Inc.

AccessData Group LLC

Kroll Ontrack, LLC

Paraben Corporation

FireEye Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oxygen Forensics Inc.

MSAB Inc. Market Overview:

The global digital forensics market was worth USD 3.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.52 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Although most forensics have been oriented toward the desktops, laptops, and the associated media, including the hard drive, floppy disk, and optical discs, other forms of digital forensics, such as mobile phones and other handheld devices are increasingly becoming popular for digital curation and preservation.

– The emergence of computing shaped by the IoT and the rapid increase in the number of mobiles, computers, and other electronic devices across the region is contributing to the demand for digital forensics.