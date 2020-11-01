Digital Process Automation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Digital Process Automation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital Process Automation market report contains a primary overview of the Digital Process Automation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Digital Process Automation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Digital Process Automation industry.

IBM Corporation

Bizagi Group Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

DST Systems, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

TIBCO Software Inc. Market Overview:

The global digital process automation market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.27 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.98 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). As new technologies are trending and accelerating, the merging of the virtual and physical worlds are enabling the creation of new business models. Manufacturers are introducing new business models under which they are selling digital services along with products such as digital twins.

– Due to the increasing demand for automating business the primary application of a digital process automation tool are focusing at industries requiring an efficient back-end processing management. Thus, increasing establishments of business enterprises such as BFSI business enterprises, e-commerce retailers and manufacturing industries.