Digital Process Automation Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Digital Process Automation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital Process Automation market report contains a primary overview of the Digital Process Automation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Digital Process Automation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Digital Process Automation industry.
Competitor Landscape: Digital Process Automation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Adoption of Business Process Management (BPM) to Drive the Market Growth
– Digital process automation (DPA) is growing as an important evolution of the traditional category of business process management or BPM. This growth in DPA is due to the rising need for the different businesses to automate the processes as part of extensive digital transformation initiatives.
– As organizations across different verticals are continually trying to find out new sectors or verticals through which they can reduce their total operational costs. They have increased their spending on managing their business processes with digitalization, which is expected to drive the DPA market growth.
North America to Account for a Significant Market Share in the Market
– Due to the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region, North America is expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.
– The major trends responsible for the growth of DPA market in the region include the diverse packaging that increases demand for advanced sensing technology, which will directly impact the increase of automated products.
– The United States is significantly growing due to improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/logistics. This emergence of international logistics networks means that the United States manufacturers can now efficiently and effectively deliver the finished products and raw materials anywhere around the world.
– This trend has massively increased the economic opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors. Robotic process automation (RPA) is one key technology that are enabling companies to address the fast pace of change across all areas of business. RPA provides for virtual agents to automate tasks, processes, and workflows for complex work.
Detailed TOC of Digital Process Automation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase Demand of Automating Business Process for Efficient Back-end process
4.3.2 Increase Adoption of Low Code Automation for Greater Accessibility
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 On-demand
5.2.2 On-premise
5.3 By Organization Size
5.3.1 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises
5.3.2 Large Enterprises
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
5.4.2 Manufacturing
5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication
5.4.4 Aerospace and Defense
5.4.5 Healthcare
5.4.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
5.4.7 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Bizagi Group Limited
6.1.3 Pegasystems Inc.
6.1.4 Appian Corporation
6.1.5 Oracle Corporation
6.1.6 Software AG
6.1.7 DST Systems, Inc.
6.1.8 OpenText Corporation
6.1.9 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
6.1.10 TIBCO Software Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
