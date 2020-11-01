Digital X-Ray Devices Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Digital X-Ray Devices Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Digital X-Ray Devices market report contains a primary overview of the Digital X-Ray Devices market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Digital X-Ray Devices market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Digital X-Ray Devices industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245191
Competitor Landscape: Digital X-Ray Devices market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245191
Key Market Trends:
Mammography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment
Digital mammography, also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM), is a system in which the x-ray film is replaced by electronic devices that convert x-rays into mammographic pictures of the breast. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. Moreover, it is the third most common cause of death due to cancer among the American, Indian, and Alaskan native women. American Cancer Society reported that about 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the United States in 2017. This indicates that the rate of breast cancer is increasing, which consequently increases the need for mammography procedures, ultimately contributing to the growth of the market studied. Thus, there is an alarming need for mammography, due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
The shift from conventional x-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process, and it is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. The new law, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, in the United States, favors digital imaging over other methods, by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics using computed radiography (CR) or analog x-rays for imaging studies. This shift toward digital imaging is expected to greatly improve patient care in the United States. Thus, increased technological innovation and government policies are aiding the market’s growth.
Reason to buy Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report:
- Digital X-Ray Devices market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Digital X-Ray Devices market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Digital X-Ray Devices market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Digital X-Ray Devices and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Digital X-Ray Devices market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245191
Detailed TOC of Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Occurrences of Orthopedic & Cancer Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in X-Rays
4.2.3 Increase in Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Cost of Installation
4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Orthopedic
5.1.2 Mammography
5.1.3 Chest Imaging
5.1.4 Dental
5.1.5 Cardiovascular
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Computed Radiography
5.2.2 Direct Radiography
5.3 Portability
5.3.1 Fixed Systems
5.3.2 Portable Systems
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Canon Inc.
6.1.2 Fujifilm Corporation
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation
6.1.5 Hologic Corporation
6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V
6.1.7 Samsung Medison
6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.9 Siemens AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Dry Strand Pelletizers Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Coffee Concentrates Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Laboratory Calorimeter Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026
Fire Protective Clothing Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Palletizer Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Telescope Laser Rangefinder Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Automotive Transmission Shafts Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Dehydrated Garlic Powder Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
GNSS Systems Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026
Commercial Vehicle Braking Systems Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026