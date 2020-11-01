Distributed Antenna Systems Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Distributed Antenna Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Distributed Antenna Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Distributed Antenna Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Distributed Antenna Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Distributed Antenna Systems industry.
Competitor Landscape: Distributed Antenna Systems market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Public Safety DAS to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– These systems provide wireless service via an antenna system, particularly to buildings, in order to ensure that emergency responders can maintain wireless communications within a building structure and on-the-job in emergency situations. Enabling emergency communication is crucial when it comes to the men and women who are often the first on a scene when it comes to public safety.
– In the case of public safety, DAS design will need to meet the system coverage requirements of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as the International Fire Code (IFC). While IFC dictates that 95% of coverage is needed in all areas, NFPA dictates that 99% coverage is required in areas of vital importance, such as those designated by the local fire department.
– With higher deaths due to fires in countries, such as the United States, DAS are expected to witness an increased adoption, owing to the rising significance of public safety.
Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market
– Asia-Pacific is one of the regions where DAS deployment has been increasing in the recent past. In the Indian market, which is one of the major contributors to the market, internet penetration has been on the rise with telecommunications technology upgrades.
– Even the government has intervened to make sure that the telecommunication operators share DAS owned by them so that the customers of all operators can have the threshold bandwidth everywhere and these new technologies have wider adoption in the region.
– The government also suggested the state governments to implement DAS in the hospitals, which have at least 100 beds and malls which cover the minimum area of 25,000 sq. ft. This clearly indicates the governments’ intention to make the high bandwidth technologies successful with its direct impact on the DAS market.
Detailed TOC of Distributed Antenna Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 DAS Ability to Support Multiple Telecom Carriers and Upcoming Technologies
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost to Upgrade challenges the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Active
5.1.2 Passive
5.1.3 Digital
5.1.4 Hybrid
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Manufacturing
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Sports and Entertainment
5.2.6 Telecommunications
5.2.7 Other End Users
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Enterprise DAS
5.3.2 Public Safety DAS
5.3.3 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia – Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Anixter Inc.
6.1.2 Cobham PLC
6.1.3 Antenna Products Corporation
6.1.4 CommScope Inc.
6.1.5 PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK
6.1.6 SOLiD Inc.
6.1.7 TE Connectivity Ltd
6.1.8 Corning Inc.
6.1.9 Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd
6.1.10 Boingo Wireless Inc.
6.1.11 American Tower Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
