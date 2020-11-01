Drones Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Drones Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Drones market report contains a primary overview of the Drones market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245185
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Other Applications Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Other Applications segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in e-commerce has led to the product delivery and courier service giants, like Amazon and DHL, to introduce the idea of delivery by drones into practice. These companies have significantly invested and had collaborations with smaller firms for the use of a drone for the delivery of goods and services. Also, JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing has been offering deliveries through drones in four selected regions scattered across China since June 2016. The company announced its plans to build 150 drone launch facilities in south-western Sichuan province for UAV parcel delivery by the end of 2020. Additionally, the companies are also investing in the development of drone for the delivery of vaccines, medications, and supplies to rural areas and hospitals. Such investments are generating demand for this segment of the market during the forecast.
Asia Pacific Region will Experience the Highest Growth between 2019-2024
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The recent changes in drone regulations in several countries across the Asia Pacific region will support the growth of the drones market. Indonesia and Australia are two countries that are expected to see exponential growth in the use of drones in the region after China, India, and Japan. Recently, JD.com announced the completion of the first Indonesian government approved drone flight that marked the beginning of commercial drone use in Indonesia and the Southeast Asia region. Also, the investments by major companies in this region will further propel the growth. For instance, Airbus launched Airbus Aerial commercial drone services in the Asia-Pacific region with Singapore as its headquarter. The increasing commercial applications along with changing drone laws in the region will act as major driving factors for this region in the coming years.
Detailed TOC of Drones Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Construction
5.1.2 Agriculture
5.1.3 Energy
5.1.4 Entertainment
5.1.5 Oil & Gas
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.2.1 Brazil
5.2.2.2 Mexico
5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Israel
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 DJI
6.4.2 Intel Corporation
6.4.3 Alphabet Inc.
6.4.4 Parrot SA
6.4.5 Yuneec International
6.4.6 3D Robotics
6.4.7 Drone Delivery Canada
6.4.8 The Boeing Company
6.4.9 BirdsEyeView Aerobotics
6.4.10 PrecisionHawk
6.4.11 Syma
6.4.12 Terra Drone Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
