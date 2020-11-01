Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Durable Medical Equipment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Durable Medical Equipment market report contains a primary overview of the Durable Medical Equipment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Durable Medical Equipment market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Durable Medical Equipment industry.
Competitor Landscape: Durable Medical Equipment market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Hospital/Clinic Segment holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
The hospital segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the global durable medical equipment market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a high volume of patients coming to hospitals and greater financing capabilities. Technological advancements in medical equipment are helping in the improvisation in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.
As development in the healthcare sector is being followed, there is an increase in the number of hospitals across the developing and developed nations. These increasing number of hospitals and clinics have well-equipped surgical equipment, such as wheelchairs, beds, walkers, bathroom safety devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices, and other equipment.
There is also a rising number of well-equipped diagnostic centers, which have equipment, such as blood sugar monitors, infusion pump, mattress and bedding devices, etc., that help in improving the total patient outcomes. There are also many insurance plans that reimburse the cost of repair and maintenance of the hospital medical equipment, and, therefore, a majority of hospitals are adopting these insurance policies. Therefore, the growth in the medical devices industry drives the hospital segment of the market
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. The FDA also oversees the monitoring of safety in these regulated products. According to Select USA (a US government sponsored forum), the United States is the largest medical device market in the world. The country represents approximately 40% of the global medical device market. Overall, the United States is the largest market for durable medical equipment and may continue to retain its position over the forecast period. The main drivers of growth are likely to be the increasing population of elderly people and increasing chronic disease prevalence, which may indirectly fuel the adoption of durable medical equipment.
Detailed TOC of Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-related Disorders
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Portability, Patient Comfort, and Utilities
4.2.3 Increasing Demand and Funding for Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Related with Medical Supplies
4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Shortage of Facilities
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Personal Mobility Devices
5.1.1.1 Wheelchair
5.1.1.2 Crutch and Cane
5.1.1.3 Walker
5.1.1.4 Other Personal Mobility Devices
5.1.2 Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices
5.1.2.1 Medical Bed and Mattress
5.1.2.2 Commode and Toilet
5.1.2.3 Other Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices
5.1.3 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
5.1.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitor
5.1.3.2 Oxygen Equipment
5.1.3.3 Vital Sign Monitor
5.1.3.4 Infusion Pump
5.1.3.5 Other Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Hospital/Clinic
5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center
5.2.3 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Compass Health Brands
6.1.2 GE Healthcare
6.1.3 Getinge AB
6.1.4 GF Health Products Inc.
6.1.5 Medtronic Inc.
6.1.6 Invacare Corporation
6.1.7 Masimo
6.1.8 Medline Industries Inc.
6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.10 Sunrise Medical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
