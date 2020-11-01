Dyes & Pigments Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Dyes & Pigments Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Dyes & Pigments market report contains a primary overview of the Dyes & Pigments market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Dyes & Pigments market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Dyes & Pigments industry.
Competitor Landscape: Dyes & Pigments market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Paints & Coatings
– Paints & coatings account for the largest share of the market, and is estimated to be the fastest growing end-user industry.
– Architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in their production. Thus, rising construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific act as the major driver for the dyes and pigments market.
– In addition, public-private partnership (PPP) projects have also been increasing in the domestic construction sector.
– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country, and it has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approval for the construction projects.
– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the dyes and pigments market. The growth of the textile industry in China and India is rapidly increasing, with the availability of cheap labor force. In the textile market, China holds the largest share of about 40%, followed by India, with over 5% share. Among ASEAN countries, Indonesia has a major share of the paints and coatings market, followed by Thailand, where the urbanization is projected to increase to 56% by 2020. Hence, with the increasing demand from the various end-user industries, like the paints and coatings, printing inks, textiles, and plastics industry, the demand for dyes and pigments is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Dyes & Pigments Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Paint and Coating Industries of Europe and Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Increasing Consumer Preference for Eco-friendly Products
4.1.3 Rising Demand from the Textile Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Energy-intensive Production Process
4.2.2 Environmental Concerns
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Dye
5.1.1.1 Reactive Dye
5.1.1.2 Disperse Dye
5.1.1.3 Sulfur Dye
5.1.1.4 Vat Dye
5.1.1.5 Azo Dye
5.1.1.6 Acid Dye
5.1.2 Pigment
5.1.2.1 Organic Pigment
5.1.2.2 Inorganic Dye
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Paints & Coatings
5.2.2 Textile
5.2.3 Printing Ink
5.2.4 Plastic
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Altana AG
6.4.2 Archroma
6.4.3 Atul Ltd
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Bodal Chemicals Ltd
6.4.6 Carl Schlenk AG
6.4.7 Cathay Industries
6.4.8 Clariant AG
6.4.9 CRISTAL
6.4.10 DIC Corporation
6.4.11 DowDuPont
6.4.12 Ferro Corporation
6.4.13 Flint Group
6.4.14 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.15 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (The ISK Group)
6.4.16 Kiri Industries Limited
6.4.17 Kronos Worldwide Inc.
6.4.18 Lanxess
6.4.19 Meghmani Group of Industries
6.4.20 Merck Group
6.4.21 Pidilite Industries Limited
6.4.22 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
6.4.23 The Chemours Company
6.4.24 Tronox Limited
6.4.25 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (Losen)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Demand for Reliable Commercial Products, like 3D Printing Material
