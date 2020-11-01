Eastern Europe Defense Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Eastern Europe Defense Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Eastern Europe Defense market report contains a primary overview of the Eastern Europe Defense market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Eastern Europe Defense market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Eastern Europe Defense industry.
Competitor Landscape: Eastern Europe Defense market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Vehicles Segment to Dominate the Market Share in the Years to Come.
As of 2018, vehicles segment has dominated the market, the reason being the various upgradation and procurement plans that are going on in the region. Most of the investments are now being directed towards fleet expansion initiatives. Also, fleet modernisation plans are underway for many countries, as most of the fleet in the region belonged to the Soviet era. Many countries in the region are members of NATO and they have vowed to increase their military spending to 2% of the GDP, the growth of which will help the procurement of new military vehicles, which form the forefront of the requirements.
Poland to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period
Currently, Russia is the largest defence market in Eastern Europe. Russia is one of the military superpowers globally and it has been increasing its military spending over the years. Russia’s military spending decreased by 3.5% compared with 2017. Still, at USD 61.4 billion, Russian military spending was the sixth largest in the world as of 2018. With such high military spending, the country is dominating the market in the region with various procurements and aftermarket investments. However, during the forecast period, Poland is expected to show high growth in the region. Poland’s military is continuously undergoing changes, aimed at transforming it into a more capable, modern, and NATO compatible force. The government is making changes in every area of operation, including training, protection, communications, weapon systems and all types of vehicles. Main elements of the Polish army’s modernization plans include the improvement of troop capacity and air defence systems and the development of weaponry and manned and unmanned vehicle strength.
Detailed TOC of Eastern Europe Defense Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection
5.1.2 Communication Systems
5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition (Artillery and Mortar Systems, Infantry Weapons, Missiles and Missile Defense System, Ammunitions)
5.1.4 Vehicles (Land-based Vehicles, Sea-based Vehicles, Air-based Vehicles)
5.2 Country
5.2.1 Poland
5.2.2 Ukraine
5.2.3 Russia
5.2.4 Rest of Eastern Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Rostec
6.4.2 United Aircraft Corporation
6.4.3 United Shipbuilding Corporation
6.4.4 Ukroboronprom
6.4.5 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.6 BAE Systems plc
6.4.7 Thales Group
6.4.8 Raytheon Company
6.4.9 Airbus SE
6.4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.11 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
