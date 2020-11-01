Eastern Europe Defense Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Eastern Europe Defense Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Eastern Europe Defense market report contains a primary overview of the Eastern Europe Defense market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Eastern Europe Defense market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Eastern Europe Defense industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245179

Competitor Landscape: Eastern Europe Defense market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Rostec

United Aircraft Corporation

United Shipbuilding Corporation

Ukroboronprom

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation Market Overview:

The Eastern Europe Defense Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– Several countries in Eastern Europe made huge increases in their defence spending in 2018. According to SIPRI, spending by Poland rose by 8.9% in 2018 to reach USD 11.6 billion, while that of Ukraine was up by 21% to reach USD 4.8 billion. Spending by countries like Bulgaria and Romania also grew by around 20% in 2018.

– Countries in the region are also going through many military modernisation plans, and are planning to upgrade their armed, naval and air forces. This may drive the market for new defense equipment in the coming years.