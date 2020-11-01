E-cigarette Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“E-cigarette Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the E-cigarette market report contains a primary overview of the E-cigarette market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global E-cigarette market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the E-cigarette industry.

Competitor Landscape: E-cigarette market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Rise in Demand of Flavored E-Cigaratte to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– The rise in e-cigarette use is likely because of the recent popularity of e-cigarettes coming in various flavors with various shaped like a USB flash drive, such as JUUL. Evolving consumer taste is driving diversity in e-liquid flavors across the world, with tobacco, botanical, and fruit flavors being the most popular.

– These products can be used discreetly, have high nicotine content, and come in flavors that appeal to youths very efficiently. Compared to adults, a larger proportion of adolescents preferred fruit, alcohol, and other-flavored e-liquids.

– In addition to the vast selection available online, thousands of vape shops have now opened that allow consumers to sample and purchase refill liquids, including a combination of flavors chosen by the user and in varying levels of nicotine. Flavors range from simplistic menthol and cinnamon and sweet varieties, such as chocolate and vanilla, to complex flavors that are formed by mixing different varieties in fixed compositions. Customization in flavors is also a recently evolving trend, in many markets.

– Vaping company Kwit Stick introduced a new micro USB-recharging vaporizing pen, that comes with a starter kit containing the pen device, charging cable with all four flavor pods, and a syringe bottle to aid with refills. High street selling flavors, such as tiramisu and champagne are also helping the market to grow significantly.

– In United States, JUUL has gained popularity among youth and young adults across the country, from middle schools to college campuses. Number of high school and college students are increasing in numbers yearly who rush to retailers to buy the product because of its discreet design coming in various flavors which makes it easy to hide from parents and teachers while also giving the youth a big hit of nicotine. Students have bragged on social media of using the JUUL in class, even though e-cigarettes are banned indoors at most schools.

Europe to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Europe is the largest market for e-cigarettes in the world, led by countries, like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Russia. The penetration of these products are particularly high in the United Kingdom and France, owing to a high demand from users in the age group of 30-44 years. Vaping is taking center stage and providing the same level of satisfaction, causing e-cigarettes to provide some intense rivalry.

– Tobacco companies, such as UK British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) and Imperial PLC, are investing billions of dollars into research, development, and marketing cigarette alternatives, owing to the decline in the popularity of traditional smoking methods.

– France is estimated to be the world’s largest electronic cigarette market. According to the French Office for Smoking Prevention, the number of e-cigarette shops in France is estimated to reach over 500 by the end of 2020 (141 shops in 2013). Also, c-cigarettes maybe be brought to market either as medicines or as consumer products. Those seeking medicines approval (either because they make cessation/health claims, or contain nicotine above the threshold of 20 mg/mL) must obtain marketing authorization under the standard drug licensing process.

– With such positive prospects budding all over the region, Europe is estimated to be, both, the largest and also the fastest growing region for the e-cigarettes market globally.

Detailed TOC of E-cigarette Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Disposable Models of E-cigarettes

4.3.2 Due to Increasing Health Concern Among the Smoking Population

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Effect on Health Due to High Addiction of Nicotin

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Composition Used

6.1.1 Tobacco

6.1.2 Flavors

6.1.3 Nicotine Free

6.2 By Product

6.2.1 Completely Disposable Model

6.2.2 Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer

6.2.3 Personalized Vaporizer

6.3 By Battery Mode

6.3.1 Automatic E-cigarette

6.3.2 Manual E-cigarette

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Philip Morris International

7.1.2 Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp)

7.1.3 MCIG Inc.

7.1.4 ITC Limited

7.1.5 Altria Group Inc.

7.1.6 British American Tobacco plc

7.1.7 Japan Tobacco, Inc.

7.1.8 J WELL France

7.1.9 Imperial Tobacco Group

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

