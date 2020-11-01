Edge Computing Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Edge Computing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Edge Computing market report contains a primary overview of the Edge Computing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Edge Computing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Edge Computing industry.

The edge computing market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1272.2 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 6959.2 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 34.%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The development of processing-intensive applications involving IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which consume larger data sets and perform massive algorithmic parallelism on models has promoted the demand for localized computer, data storage, and network resources. Therefore, along with IoT and IIoT, the adoption of AI and ML also supports the growth of edge computing.

– With the advancement in IoT, artificial intelligence, a new concept is coming in the market i.e., smart city initiatives that support the implementation of edge computing by telecom/carriers that are responsible for deploying the required network. Many US and European cities have already launched smart city initiatives and the initiatives are growing across the Asian and Middle Eastern regions.

– Another factor that is driving the edge computing market is 5G cellular technologies, which delivers massive bandwidth and supports a range of devices, from smartphones to autonomous vehicles and large-scale IoT. They are highly reliant on edge computing infrastructure, as the time taken for data to travel over the fiber networks connecting the radios on the towers to the network core is reducing.