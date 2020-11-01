Edge Computing Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Edge Computing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Edge Computing market report contains a primary overview of the Edge Computing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Edge Computing market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Edge Computing industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245177
Competitor Landscape: Edge Computing market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245177
Key Market Trends:
BFSI to be the Prominent Industry to Adopt Edge Computing Solutions
– Financial and banking industry (BFSI) is one of the largest end users of edge computing, globally. Increasing the adoption of digital and mobile banking initiatives, advanced platforms, such as blockchain and payment through wearable and mobile technology, are fueling the demand for edge computing solutions in the financial and banking industry sector.
– With the growth of smartphones, banks are deploying payment apps and services which are compatible with smartphones. They also ensure that consumers have effortless payments with maximum security and processing speeds. These features act as a supplement for the growth of the financial and banking industries. For example, the Barclays bank supports payment through smart watches, such as Apple watch and Fitbit, through its bPay.
– According to a report published by Credit Suisse on “Digital Payment Statistics”, India is witnessing a high penetration of internet speed and consumer awareness and the digital payment is expected to increase at a higher rate. This will help the banking payments to grow at a healthy rate.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is a very diverse region, China, India, Australia, and Japan are pioneering development in cloud services. This region is destined to be the major market for edge computing as it is best poised to solve the challenge of additional IT resource requirements, due to the availability of skilled labor.
– Asia-Pacific is the most populous, due to which a considerable amount of cloud traffic from this region was reported by Cisco in their report, in 2018. As cloud penetration increases in this region, a shift from cloud computing to edge computing is expected. Businesses and governments in this region have shown more inclination toward storing and processing data locally.
Reason to buy Edge Computing Market Report:
- Edge Computing market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Edge Computing market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Edge Computing market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Edge Computing and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Edge Computing market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245177
Detailed TOC of Edge Computing Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Widespread Adoption and Growth of Latency-specific Applications
4.3.2 Evolving Network Technologies
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of a Common Security Framework
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Financial and Banking Industry
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
5.2.4 Industrial
5.2.5 Energy and Utilities
5.2.6 Telecommunications
5.2.7 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Google LLC (Coral)
6.1.3 Foghorn Systems
6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Limited
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc
6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.7 Juniper Networks
6.1.8 Dell EMC
6.1.9 Aricent Inc.
6.1.10 Machineshop
6.1.11 ADLINK Technology Inc.
6.1.12 General Electric Company
6.1.13 Amazon Web Services Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Double Hulling of Ships Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Spool Valves Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co
Customer Relationship Management Services Market Growth Opportunities 2020 | Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026
Elastomeric Bearing Testing Machines Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Ultra-Fine Nickel Powder Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
High Pressure Sterilizers Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Turbidity Analyzer Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026
Shank Adapters Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026