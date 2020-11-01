E-Health Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“E-Health Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the E-Health market report contains a primary overview of the E-Health market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global E-Health market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the E-Health industry.
Competitor Landscape: E-Health market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
EHR has been found dominating the overall market, which can be attributed to the growing adoption rate of EHR by many developed and developing countries, globally. EHR also improves the healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers, in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. These benefits have thus, contributed to the growth of EHR worldwide.
North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to be the largest market, due to the presence of technologically updated population base and various current initiatives taken in the region. These aforementioned factors are expected to be the drivers for the market growth. The high growth of this region has also been attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. Thus the rising awareness is expected to contribute substantially toward the development of the overall market.
Detailed TOC of E-Health Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in IoT and Technological Innovations
4.2.2 Rising Preference Toward Mobile Technology and Internet
4.2.3 Rising Demand for Population Health Management
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Concerns over Data Security
4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies in the Emerging Markets
4.3.3 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for e-Health in Emerging Markets
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of e-Health
5.1.1 Electronic Health Records
5.1.2 Health Information System
5.1.3 e-Prescribing
5.1.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems
5.1.5 Telemedicine
5.1.6 Other Types of e-Health
5.2 By Type of Service
5.2.1 Monitoring Services
5.2.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring
5.2.1.2 Special Monitoring
5.2.1.3 Adherence Monitoring
5.2.2 Diagnosis Services
5.2.3 Other Types of Services
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Insurance Companies
5.3.3 Healthcare Consumers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
6.1.2 athenahealth Inc.
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 Cerner Corporation
6.1.5 CompuMed Inc.
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 IBM
6.1.8 McKinsey & Company
6.1.9 Proteus Digital Health
6.1.10 Telecare Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
