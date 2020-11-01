Electric Bus Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Electric Bus Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Electric Bus market report contains a primary overview of the Electric Bus market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Electric Bus market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Electric Bus industry.

Daimler AG

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Iveco Bus

New Flyer Industries

Proterra Inc.

Ryobi Bus

Scannia AB

AB Volvo

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. Market Overview:

The global electric bus vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.14%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The growth of the electric bus market has been attributed to the increasing concerns on the depletion of fossil fuels and environmental pollution.

– To tackle the above issues, many governments across the world have initiated changes in the public transportation system by replacing the heavy-duty diesel and gasoline run buses with zero-emission electric buses.

– Asia-Pacific has been leading the global electric bus market with increased government initiatives in countries, like India, China, and Japan.