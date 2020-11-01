POM Resins Market 2020 Industry Size, Top Manufacturers, Market Share, Growth Factor and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "POM Resins Market" research report provides market size, status and future forecast, industry competition, major application in different regions, region operation. Also the POM Resins market report includes share, growth factor, types, applications, and challenges.

Top Key Manufacturers in POM Resins Market Report:

DuPont

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Polyplastics

Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.

Celanese

BASF

Toray

LG Chem

Rochling

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Kolon Plastics

Grupa Azoty, A. Schulman

POM Resins Market Size by Type:

Conductive and Anti-static Grade

Standard Grade

High-stiffness Grade

Others

POM Resins Market Size by Applications:

Electrical Industries

Automotive Industries

Consumer Appliance Industries

Others