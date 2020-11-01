Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2026

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

For Better Understanding, Download FREE Sample Copy of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Report @ https://www.crediblemarkets.com/sample-request/self-service-business-intelligence-bi-market-678713

Data presented in global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market report allows users to realize their market entry potential and devise fruitful developmental strategies to fulfil their business goals. A report sample can be requested to view the report outline before you actually purchase it.

Key players in the global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market covered in Chapter 4:

IBM Corporation

TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

SAP SE

Domo, Inc.

Oracle

Birst, Inc.

MapR Technologies, Inc.

ALTERYX, INC

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

TARGIT.

MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sisense Inc.

QlikTech International AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Microsoft

Logi Analytics

JSC PROGNOZ

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.crediblemarkets.com/enquire-request/self-service-business-intelligence-bi-market-678713

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market

4 Players Profiles

4.1 IBM Corporation

4.1.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 IBM Corporation Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 IBM Corporation Business Overview

4.2 TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

4.2.1 TABLEAU SOFTWARE. Basic Information

4.2.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TABLEAU SOFTWARE. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TABLEAU SOFTWARE. Business Overview

4.3 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

4.3.1 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 SAP SE

4.4.1 SAP SE Basic Information

4.4.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 SAP SE Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 SAP SE Business Overview

4.5 Domo, Inc.

4.5.1 Domo, Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Domo, Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Domo, Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Oracle

4.6.1 Oracle Basic Information

4.6.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Oracle Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Oracle Business Overview

4.7 Birst, Inc.

4.7.1 Birst, Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Birst, Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Birst, Inc. Business Overview

4.8 MapR Technologies, Inc.

4.8.1 MapR Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 MapR Technologies, Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 MapR Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

4.9 ALTERYX, INC

4.9.1 ALTERYX, INC Basic Information

4.9.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ALTERYX, INC Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ALTERYX, INC Business Overview

4.10 Hitachi Vantara Corporation

4.10.1 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Hitachi Vantara Corporation Business Overview

4.11 TARGIT.

4.11.1 TARGIT. Basic Information

4.11.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 TARGIT. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 TARGIT. Business Overview

4.12 MicroStrategy Incorporated.

4.12.1 MicroStrategy Incorporated. Basic Information

4.12.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 MicroStrategy Incorporated. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 MicroStrategy Incorporated. Business Overview

4.13 Sisense Inc.

4.13.1 Sisense Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Sisense Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Sisense Inc. Business Overview

4.14 QlikTech International AB

4.14.1 QlikTech International AB Basic Information

4.14.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 QlikTech International AB Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 QlikTech International AB Business Overview

4.15 TIBCO Software Inc.

4.15.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 TIBCO Software Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Business Overview

4.16 Microsoft

4.16.1 Microsoft Basic Information

4.16.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Microsoft Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Microsoft Business Overview

4.17 Logi Analytics

4.17.1 Logi Analytics Basic Information

4.17.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Logi Analytics Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Logi Analytics Business Overview

4.18 JSC PROGNOZ

4.18.1 JSC PROGNOZ Basic Information

4.18.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 JSC PROGNOZ Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 JSC PROGNOZ Business Overview

4.19 RapidMiner, Inc.

4.19.1 RapidMiner, Inc. Basic Information

4.19.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 RapidMiner, Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 RapidMiner, Inc. Business Overview

4.20 SAS Institute Inc.

4.20.1 SAS Institute Inc. Basic Information

4.20.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 SAS Institute Inc. Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 SAS Institute Inc. Business Overview

Chapter 5 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

Direct Purchase Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Research Report Now @ https://www.crediblemarkets.com/reports/purchase/self-service-business-intelligence-bi-market-678713?license_type=single_user

Points Covered in the Report

• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

• The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

• Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Impact of Covid-19 in Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Self-Service Business Intelligence (Bi) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Browse the Short Summary & TOC of the Report @ https://www.crediblemarkets.com/reports/self-service-business-intelligence-bi-market-678713

Contact Us

Credible Markets Analytics

99 Wall Street 2124 New York, NY 10005

US Contact No: +1(929)-450-2887

Email: [email protected]

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.