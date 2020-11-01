Technical & Vocational Education Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2026

Global Technical & Vocational Education Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Acumen Global Training (India), CfPA (United States), EduCo (Australia), SAP SE (Germany), City & Guilds (United Kingdom), Learndirect Ltd. (United Kingdom), Pearson TQ (United Kingdom) and ALS Training (United Kingdom)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Technical & Vocational Education Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Definition

As per the National Skills Coalition of the US study, over 52% of job vacancies until ­2020 are estimated to be in the middle­-skill areas, which require TVE (Technical and Vocational Education) instead of conventional education (High School Diplomas or Bachelor’s degree). Technical and vocational Education involves training which is delivered through formal educational institutions, distance-learning programs, workplace training programs, and self-paced courses. It involves learning to acquire certain qualifications, certifications, professional training, leadership development skills, soft skills, management skills, and others.

The Global Technical & Vocational Education is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (STEM TVE (Technical and Vocational Education), Non- technical TVE), Technologies (Student Analytics System, Online Collaboration Tools, Curriculum Customization Software)

Market Drivers

High Penetration of the Internet

Student Availing Various Online Training Methods

Growing Demand for Candidates with Specialized Skills and Relevant Qualifications

Inherent skill gap issues

Market Trend

Online Collaboration Tools to Deliver Vocational Skilling Courses To Students Through E-Learning Platforms

High Demand among The Educated And Degree-Holding Millennial who are facing Unemployment

Restraints

Cost Factor Associated with Technical and Vocational Education Courses

Opportunities

Increasing Mobile Applications that Contains Self Learning Topics and Aspirants Enrolling into Private Training Institutes to Acquire Specialized Training and Skills

Global Technical & Vocational Education Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Technical & Vocational Education Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Technical & Vocational Education market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Technical & Vocational Education market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Technical & Vocational Education market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Technical & Vocational Education Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Technical & Vocational Education Market

The report highlights Technical & Vocational Education market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Technical & Vocational Education market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

