Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Non-Nutritive Sugar Market 2018 – 2028

The worldwide market for Non-Nutritive Sugar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Non-Nutritive Sugar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

key players in the Non-Nutritive Sugar market are offering ingredients which imitate the properties of conventional sugar or they are offering custom solution according to the requirement of the clients which is anticipated to drive the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar market over the forecast period.

In addition, there is an increasing pressure from key regulatory bodies dealing in food and beverage products across various countries to lower down the amount of sugar in food product in the wake of increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, as for instance according to World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016, around 1.9 billion people (18 years and above) were overweight while out of these more than 648 million were obese, thus supplementing the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar.

Awareness toward health is becoming universal, more and more people are engaging in some sort of physical exercises or changing or want to change their eating habits as they are influenced by countless health awareness campaigns spreading across on all form of media whether print or electronic by various reputed health organizations. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of individuals joining health clubs in order to lose weight or stay healthy as shown in the below graph for the United States.

All these factors have changed the buying behavior of consumers and how they perceive the nutritional content of a product. Today more and more consumers are reading labels on the products and are choosing products with low fat and low sugar content which we also found in our survey.

Global Non-Nutritive Sugar: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Organic Non-Nutritive Sugar

Conventional Non-Nutritive Sugar

On the basis of product type, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Acesulfame-K

Aspartame

Neotame

Saccharin

Sucralose

Stevia

On the basis of application, the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Spreads Others

Snacks

Cereals

Others

Some of the key players operating in the global Non-Nutritive Sugar market are Tate & Lyle, TC Heartland LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Evolva Holding S.A., GLG Life Tech. Corp., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Matsutani Chemical industry Co, Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Xlear, Inc. , Futaste Co., Ltd. among other Non-Nutritive Sugar players.

In March 2017, Nestle launched lower sugar version of Rowntree’s products and confectionery in U.K. Rowntree is a subsidiary of Nestle that manufactures Fruit Pastilles and Fruit Gums

In January 2017, the Ingredion Incorporated entered into an agreement with SweeGen, Inc., a manufacturer of stevia sweeteners, a Non-Nutritive Sugar. The objective was to become the international distributor of natural sweeteners.

In March 2017, Tate & Lyle PLC entered into a global distribution partnership with Sweet Green Fields, which is a U.S. based manufacturer and supplier of stevia based sweeteners, a Non-Nutritive Sugar as a joint venture to cater to increasing global consumer demands and to increase production.

In June 2016, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company partnered with GLG Life Tech Corporation, a manufacturer of zero-calorie natural sweeteners, stevia extract and monk fruit extract, a Non-Nutritive Sugar to expand its grinding capacity for sweeteners and starches at its mill facilities in Turkey and Bulgaria

Increasing investments by companies coupled with geographical expansion by these players have led to high competitiveness in the overall Non-Nutritive Sugar products attributed to surging demand across the globe is anticipated to drive the Non-Nutritive Sugar market growth over the forecast period. Also, increased brand awareness for products dealing with specific issues such as obesity curtailment, nutritive advantages, and health benefits are expected to drive demand for Non-Nutritive Sugar in the near future.

However, a major factor hampering the growth of the Non-Nutritive Sugar market are concerns for stringent regulatory norms regarding the use of artificial sweeteners as a food ingredient. This is due to side effects such as allergic reactions, improper functioning of digestive system and other health-related issues. Although, cultivation and consumption of natural sweeteners such as stevia are increasing at a rapid pace; various end-use industries such as confectionery, bakery, and others are witnessing the slower adoption of non-nutritive sugars as a food ingredient which is also expected to restrain the growth of Non-Nutritive Sugar market.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

